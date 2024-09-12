Polly Draper Siblings: Meet Tim and Rebecca Draper

Polly Draper is an accomplished American actress, writer, producer, and director best known for her role as Ellyn Warren in the ABC drama Thirtysomething.

She has also gained recognition for her work on The Naked Brothers Band , a Nickelodeon series she created and produced, featuring her sons, Nat and Alex Wolff.

Draper’s film credits include The Tic Code, which she wrote and starred in, and Stella’s Last Weekend, which she directed and co-wrote.

Siblings

Polly has two siblings, Tim Draper, a prominent venture capitalist, and Rebecca Draper.

The acclaimed actress and her siblings grew up in various locations, including Chicago, Palo Alto, and Arlington, California.

Polly pursued her education at Yale University, where she earned both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Fine Arts degrees.

Career

Draper gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Ellyn Warren in the critically acclaimed ABC drama series Thirtysomething.

This role earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress, solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her acting career, Draper created, produced, and wrote the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band, which starred her sons, Nat and Alex Wolff.

Her work on the show was well-received, earning her a Writers Guild Award and further showcasing her talent behind the camera.

Draper has continued to work in television, taking on notable guest roles in series such as Billions and Hacks.

Also Read: Mary Stuart Masterson Siblings: Meet Peter Jr. and Alexandra Masterson

Her ability to adapt to various genres and formats has kept her a relevant figure in the industry.

On the film front, Draper made her screenwriting debut with The Tic Code, a film that addresses Tourette’s Syndrome, a condition her husband, jazz musician Michael Wolff, has.

She also appeared in the indie comedy-drama Obvious Child and the dark comedy Shiva Baby.

In 2018, Draper made her directorial debut with the indie film Stella’s Last Weekend, which she co-wrote.

Awards and accolades

Draper has received several awards and accolades throughout her career, highlighting her contributions to film and television.

In 1988, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Ellyn Warren in the ABC series Thirtysomething.

Draper won the Bronze Gryphon for Best Actress at the Giffoni Film Festival in 1998 for her performance in The Tic Code.

She also garnered the Audience Award for Family Feature Film at the Hamptons International Film Festival in 2005 for The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie, which she created and produced.

In 2009, Draper received a Writers Guild of America Award for Children’s Script: Long Form or Special for the episode Polar Bears of The Naked Brothers Band.

More recently, her film Stella’s Last Weekend won the Grand Prize for Best Film at the San Antonio Film Festival, further showcasing her talent as a writer and director.

Personal life

Draper has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Kevin Wade, a playwright and screenwriter, from 1983 until their divorce in 1990.

She then married jazz pianist Michael Wolff in 1992, and they have remained together since.

Draper and Wolff have two sons, Nathaniel Marvin Wolff, born in 1994, and Alexander Draper Wolff, born in 1997.

Both sons are actors and musicians, known for their roles in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band, which Draper created and produced.

The family resides in New York City, where they maintain close ties with various friends in the entertainment industry.