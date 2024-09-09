Mary Stuart Masterson Siblings: Meet Peter Jr. and Alexandra Masterson

Mary Stuart Masterson, born on June 28, 1966, in New York City, is an accomplished American actress and director.

She began her career at a young age, making her film debut in The Stepford Wives alongside her father, Peter Masterson.

After a decade-long hiatus for education, she returned to acting in the mid-1980s with notable films such as Heaven Help Us, Some Kind of Wonderful and Fried Green Tomatoes, earning a National Board of Review Award for her role in Immediate Family.

Siblings

Masterson has two siblings, Peter Jr. Masterson and Alexandra Masterson.

Peter Jr. Masterson is Mary’s older brother and, like his sister, he is also an actor and director.

He has appeared in notable films such as The Stepford Wives and The Execution of Private Slovik.

In addition to acting, Peter Jr. has directed projects including The Rainmaker and Whiskey School.

Alexandra Masterson is Mary’s younger sister and is known for her work as an actress.

She has appeared in films like Immediate Family and Fried Green Tomatoes, both of which featured her sister Mary.

Alexandra has also had roles in television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Sopranos.

Career

Masterson began her career in acting at a young age, making her film debut in The Stepford Wives when she was just eight years old.

After this early start, she took a ten-year hiatus to focus on her education, during which she participated in various school productions.

In 1985, Masterson returned to the screen with a role in Heaven Help Us, portraying a rebellious teenager.

She gained recognition in subsequent films such as At Close Range and Some Kind of Wonderful.

Her performance in Immediate Family earned her the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Throughout the 1990s, she starred in several notable films, including Fried Green Tomatoes and Benny & Joon.

Masterson also ventured into television, producing and starring in the series Kate Brasher and appearing in acclaimed projects like Something the Lord Made.

In addition to acting, she made her directorial debut with The Cake Eaters, which received awards at various film festivals.

More recently, she has appeared in For Life and Five Nights at Freddy’s while also engaging in audiobook narration and theater productions, including a Tony-nominated performance in Nine: The Musical.

Awards and accolades

Masterson has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her acting career, highlighting her talent and contributions to the entertainment industry.

In 1989, she won the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Immediate Family.

She was also nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award in 1994 for Best On-Screen Duo for her performance in Benny & Joon, which she shared with co-star Johnny Depp.

In 1997, Masterson received the Lone Star Film & Television Award for Best TV Actress for her work in Lily Dale.

She was nominated for a DVD Exclusive Award in 2001 for Best Actress for The Book of Stars.

Her stage work earned her a Tony Award nomination in 2003 for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Nine.

In 2005, she was nominated for a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for her performance in Something the Lord Made.

Additionally, she won the Best American Indie award at the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival in 2007 for The Cake Eaters, which she also directed.

The film also earned her the Best Dramatic Feature award at the Ashland Independent Film Festival in 2008.

Most recently, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award in 2024 for Worst Supporting Actress for her role in Five Nights at Freddy’s.