Elon Musk And Grimes Welcome Third Child: Meet Techno Mechanicus, AKA “Tau”

In a stunning twist of the ongoing Elon Musk and Grimes saga, it appears that the power couple has added yet another chapter to their unconventional family story.

Set to be unveiled in the highly anticipated biography of the Tesla CEO’s life, penned by none other than renowned journalist Walter Isaacson, the dynamic duo has silently welcomed their third child into the world.

This newest addition goes by the enigmatic name of Techno Mechanicus, affectionately dubbed “Tau” by the parents.

However, before we dive into the details, let’s hang onto our rocket boosters, because the biography has chosen to leave some of the beans unspilled.

The specifics of when and where little Techno graced the world with his presence remain a tantalizing mystery.

Elon Musk and Grimes have yet to comment on this baby bombshell, leaving fans and media speculating with bated breath.

If you recall, this unconventional couple first captivated the world’s attention with their distinctive baby-naming choices when they introduced their son X Æ A-12 (later adjusted to X Æ A-Xii, lovingly known as “X”) on May 4, 2020.

They certainly embarked on their parenthood journey with a bang!

But the surprises didn’t end there. Just three months after announcing their separation after a three-year romance in December 2021, Elon and Grimes had another curveball to throw – a daughter born via surrogate, named Exa Dark Sideræl, affectionately called “Y.”

In a candid interview with Vanity Fair in March 2022, Grimes hinted at their dreams of expanding their family further, saying, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

Little did we know that more twists and turns awaited this extraordinary couple.

Fate, it seems, had a different plan, as Grimes took to Twitter on the same day as the interview to announce yet another breakup. Elon and Grimes surely know how to keep the world guessing.

Elon Musk’s journey into fatherhood doesn’t conclude with Grimes, however.

He is a father to six other children from his previous marriage to Canadian author Justine Wilson. Their first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002, but the family suffered a tragic loss when he passed away from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at just 10 weeks old, a heart-wrenching incident that forever altered their lives.

The couple went on to welcome twins, Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin, who are now 18 years old and making headlines with their own legal name and gender changes. It appears that the Musk family is no stranger to surprises and the limelight.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Just two years after the arrival of their twins, Wilson gave birth to triplets named Kai, Saxon, and Damian in 2006.

Elon Musk’s life has undoubtedly been eventful in more ways than one. In a surprising twist of events, he secretly welcomed another set of twins, a son named Strider and a daughter named Azure, with his partner Shivon Zilis in November 2021.

It was a whirlwind of baby news as he and Grimes prepared to welcome their own bundle of joy.

Grimes recently provided a glimpse into their unique family dynamics during an interview with Wired, revealing that they are still in the process of determining what their children’s educational journeys will look like.

Grimes emphasized her commitment to fostering strong relationships with her children, balancing discipline and friendship, as they navigate their extraordinary lives together.

