Elon Musk Asks US Court to Block OpenAi’s For-profit Conversion

Musk has alleged that OpenAI bars its investors from making investments in rivals — which would put his own startup at a disadvantage in a sector where billions of dollars are at stake.

OpenAI was founded as a non-profit and has since switched to a “capped” for-profit enterprise.

It is currently seeking to become a for-profit public benefit corporation, which could attract more investment.

After leaving in 2018, Musk said he was uncomfortable with the profit-driven direction the company was taking under the stewardship of CEO Sam Altman.

He filed a lawsuit against the company in March, accusing it of breaking its original non-profit mission to make AI research available to all.

OpenAI argues that Musk’s lawsuit, as well as his embrace of open source development for AI, is little more than a case of sour grapes after leaving the company.

