Elsa Pataky Siblings: Getting to Know Cristian Prieto Medianu

Elsa Pataky is a Spanish actress and model known for her roles in the Fast & Furious franchise as Elena Neves.

She was born Elsa Lafuente Medianu in Madrid, Spain in 1976.

Pataky’s mother is Romanian and her father is Spanish. Pataky gained recognition in Spain for her leading role in the teen drama series Al salir de Clase from 1997-2002.

She has appeared in over 10 Spanish films and co-starred in the French film Iznogoud. Other notable roles include Snakes on a Plane, Giallo and Give ‘Em Hell, Malone.

Pataky met her husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, through their shared talent agency ROAR in 2010. They married later that year and have three children together.

In 2024, she played dual roles in the Mad Max prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the Vuvalini General and the villain Mr. Norton.

Outside of acting, Pataky co-founded the skincare brand Purely Byron in 2022. However, the company went into administration and was put up for sale in March 2023.

Siblings

Elsa has ayounger half-brother Cristian Prieto Medianu, who is a cinematographic director. They share the same mother, but have different fathers.

Cristian was born in 1981, making him about 5 years younger than Elsa, who was born in 1976.

He is a cinematographic director and has worked on the production crews of several major films, including The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Cristian has collaborated with Elsa on some of her acting projects, providing behind-the-scenes support and assistance.

Beyond their professional relationship, Cristian and Elsa appear to have a close sibling bond.

They have been photographed together at various family and industry events over the years.

Career

Pataky began her acting career in Spain in the late 1990s.

Her breakout role came in 1997 when she was cast in the popular teen drama series Al salir de clase. She appeared regularly on the show until 2002.

This role helped establish Pataky as a rising star in Spanish television.

Over the next several years, Pataky continued to work steadily in Spanish television and film. Some of her other notable Spanish TV credits include Los Serrano and Queen of Swords.

On the film side, she made her movie debut in 2000 with the Spanish drama The Art of Dying. She went on to appear in over 10 Spanish films in the early 2000s.

In 2004, Pataky took on her first major international role when she was cast in the French film Iznogoud.

This helped showcase her talent and versatility to a wider audience beyond Spain.

Her big Hollywood break came in 2006 when she landed a supporting role in the action thriller Snakes on a Plane starring Samuel L. Jackson.

While a modest hit, the film helped raise Pataky’s profile in the U.S.

Pataky’s career reached new heights in 2011 when she was cast as Elena Neves in the blockbuster Fast Five.

This was the fifth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, which was just starting to gain major popularity worldwide.

She reprised the role of Elena in subsequent sequels Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.

Appearing in these hugely successful action films cemented Pataky’s status as an international movie star.

In addition to the Fast & Furious films, Pataky has appeared in several other English-language movies in recent years.

These include the crime thriller Giallo, the action film Give ‘Em Hell Malone and the war drama 12 Strong alongside her husband Chris Hemsworth.

Most recently, Pataky played dual roles in the 2024 Mad Max prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as the Vuvalini General and the villain Mr. Norton.

Outside of acting, Pataky co-founded the skincare brand Purely Byron in 2022.

However, the company went into administration and was put up for sale in March 2023.

Personal life

Pataky met Hemsworth, the Australian actor known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, through their shared talent agency in 2010.

They married later that year in 2010 and have been together for over 13 years.

Pataky and Hemsworth have three children together: India Rose Hemsworth (born 2012), their eldest child at 12 years old, Tristan Hemsworth (born 2015), one of their twin sons, now 10 years old and Sasha Hemsworth (born 2015), their other twin son, also 10 years old.

The family frequently attends events and supports Hemsworth’s acting projects, with some of the children even making cameo appearances.

Hemsworth has expressed his admiration for his children’s carefree and joyful approach to life, finding them a constant source of inspiration.