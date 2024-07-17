Will Friedle Siblings: All About Greg and Gary Friedle

Will Friedle is an American actor best known for his role as Eric Matthews on the sitcom Boy Meets World and its sequel series Girl Meets World.

He has also voiced animated characters such as Terry McGinnis/Batman in Batman Beyond and Ron Stoppable in Kim Possible.

Friedle has appeared in various films, TV shows, web series, and podcasts over his career, including guest roles on Critical Role and hosting shows like Geek & Sundry Painters Guild and Mini Primetime.

In recent years, he has co-hosted the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast Pod Meets World with his former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.

Siblings

Will has two older brothers, Greg Friedle and Gary Friedle.

Greg is a musician and has been involved in various music projects, including the band The Friedle Brothers with Will.

Gary is also a musician and has worked on various music projects, including The Friedle Brothers and other bands.

The Friedle brothers have collaborated on music and have performed together at various events.

Career

Friedle began his acting career in the early 1990s, with small roles in TV shows like The Wonder Years and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

His big break came in 1993 when he was cast as Eric Matthews, the older brother of the main character Cory, in the sitcom Boy Meets World.

Friedle played this role for the show’s entire 7-season run until 2000.

Alongside his live-action work, he began establishing himself as a talented voice actor in the late 1990s.

Friedle voiced the character of Terry McGinnis, the future Batman, in the acclaimed animated series Batman Beyond from 1999 to 2001.

This was the start of an extensive voice acting career.

Over the years, Friedle has lent his voice to numerous animated TV shows and video games.

Some of his most notable roles include Ron Stoppable in the Disney Channel series Kim Possible, Blue Beetle in Batman: The Brave and the Bold and Star-Lord in various Marvel animated projects, as well as various characters in the Kingdom Hearts video game series.

In the 2010s and 2020s, Friedle has continued to balance voice acting with occasional live-action roles.

He reprised his iconic Boy Meets World role in the sequel series Girl Meets World from 2014-2017.

Friedle has also been involved in podcasts, web series, and other new media projects in recent years.

Awards and accolades

Friedle has received several awards and accolades throughout his career.

He was nominated for the Young Artist Award for Best Performance: Young Actor in a TV Comedy Series in 1995.

Friedle was also nominated for the YoungStar Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast – Television in 1995, shared with his Boy Meets World co-stars Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong.

In the realm of voice acting, he has been recognized with several nominations and wins from the Behind the Voice Actors Awards.

Friedle was nominated for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series in 2017, and Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short in 2016.

He won the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award and the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award, both in 2016.

Friedle was also nominated for Best Male Vocal Performance in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short in 2014.

He has also been recognized for his contributions to various projects, including Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem and Kim Possible: So the Drama.