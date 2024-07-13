Trayce Thompson Siblings: Get to Know Mychel and Klay Thompson

Trayce Thompson is an American professional baseball outfielder in the Chicago Cubs organization.

He has previously played in Major League Baseball for the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

Thompson is the son of former NBA player Mychal Thompson and the younger brother of current NBA player Klay Thompson.

He has represented Great Britain in international competition, including the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

In his MLB career, Thompson has hit .212 with 45 home runs and 126 RBIs over 935 at-bats.

He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in 2015.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Trayce has two brothers, Mychel and Klay Thompson, who have both achieved success in the NBA.

Mychel Thompson, the eldest, played in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2012.

Klay Thompson, the middle brother, has been a member of the Golden State Warriors since 2011 and is a five-time NBA All-Star.

Trayce, the youngest, is a professional baseball outfielder who has played in MLB for several teams, including the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics and San Diego Padres.

He is currently in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Career

Thompson has had a varied professional baseball career since being drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 2nd round in 2009.

He made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2015 and has since played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs.

Also Read: Chrishell Stause Siblings: All About Shonda Davisson and Sabrina Stause

In his MLB career, Thompson has hit .212 with 45 home runs and 126 RBIs over 935 at-bats.

Thompson spent 6 seasons in the White Sox minor league system, reaching AAA in 2014 before making his MLB debut the following year.

He was then traded to the Dodgers in 2015 and played parts of the 2015 and 2016 seasons with them before being traded to the Padres, where he played 25 games in 2016.

After spending 2017 in the minors with the Dodgers and Padres affiliates, Thompson played for the independent league Sugar Land Skeeters in 2018 before signing with the Oakland Athletics in 2019.

He had his most productive MLB season in 2019, hitting .261 with 17 home runs in 96 games for the A’s.

In recent years, Thompson has played for the Cubs, Padres, and Athletics, and he signed a minor league deal with the Cubs for the 2023 season.

He has also represented Great Britain in international competition, including the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he hit a home run in the team’s first-ever WBC appearance.

Throughout his career, Thompson has shown flashes of power at the MLB level but has struggled with consistency.

Now 32 years old, he continues to pursue his MLB dream with the Cubs organization, providing versatility as an outfielder who can play all three positions.

Accolades

Thompson has earned several accolades throughout his professional baseball career. He was named a SAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2011.

Additionally, he was recognized as a MiLB.com Organization All-Star with the Chicago White Sox in 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Thompson also received the CAR Player of the Week award for the week of June 11, 2012, and was named a CAR Post-Season All-Star in 2012.

Furthermore, he was honored as a SOU Player of the Week for the week of June 17, 2013, and was selected as a SOU Mid-Season All-Star in 2013 and 2014.

Thompson also earned an INT Mid-Season All-Star selection in 2015. Finally, he was named a PCL Player of the Week for the week of April 24, 2022.

These accolades highlight Thompson’s consistent performance and recognition as a top prospect and minor league player over the years leading up to his MLB debut and career.