Eminem Enters Top 10 List Of Highest-Selling Artists Of All Time

Eminem, the renowned rap icon, continues to cement his legacy in the music industry as he joins the ranks of the top 10 highest-selling artists of all time.

According to ChartMasters, Slim Shady has now achieved a remarkable total of 207,262,000 sales throughout his illustrious career, propelling him to the prestigious No. 10 spot and surpassing Led Zeppelin in the rankings.

This ranking takes into account a combination of album sales, singles sales, and streaming data, and it is updated daily to reflect the evolving landscape of the music industry.

Notably, Eminem stands as the sole rapper within the top 40, with Drake as his closest competition, holding the No. 41 position with just over 120 million sales. Kanye West (No. 61; 98 million sales) and 2Pac (No. 73; 84 million sales) are the only other hip-hop acts to secure spots within the top 100.

Despite this remarkable achievement, Eminem still has a considerable journey ahead if he aims to clinch the top spot, which is currently dominated by The Beatles with an impressive tally of over 423 million sales.

The top five highest-selling artists of all time include Michael Jackson (No. 2; 338 million sales), Elvis Presley (No. 3; 321 million sales), Queen (No. 4; 279 million sales), and Madonna (No. 5; 248 million sales).

Eminem’s illustrious career reached another pinnacle last year when he became the most certified artist in RIAA history, boasting 227.5 million gold and platinum certifications.

This remarkable feat comprises 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications. Eminem also holds the distinction of having the most diamond certifications in hip-hop, with six to his name: The Marshall Mathers LP (2000), The Eminem Show (2002), “Lose Yourself” (2002), Curtain Call: The Hits (2005), “Not Afraid” (2010), and “Love the Way You Lie” (2010).

While Drake overtook Eminem in terms of singles sales later that year, with the 6 God amassing 184 million song sales, Eminem still stands as the artist with the two largest first-week sales figures in rap history, thanks to The Marshall Mathers LP (1.78 million) and The Eminem Show (1.32 million).

