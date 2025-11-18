Eminem sues Australian beach brand ‘Swim Shady’

US rapper Eminem has taken legal action against an Australian beachwear company called Swim Shady, saying its name is too similar to his trademarked rap pseudonym Slim Shady.

In September, Eminem – whose real name is Marshall B Mathers III – filed a petition to the US Patent and Trademark Office, calling for them to cancel a trademark that was granted to the company. US law requires the company to respond to the petition by next week.

The rapper’s lawyers accused the Sydney brand of creating a “false association” with Eminem.

In a statement to the BBC, Swim Shady said it would “defend our valuable intellectual property”.

The Sydney-based company’s name was registered in September 2023, according to Australia’s business regulator, originally launching under the name Slim Shade. It officially launched in 2024.

The brand sells portable beach umbrellas, swim bags and other beach accessories.

Earlier this year, the brand filed a trademark in the US for the term “Swim Shady” which was granted. Shortly afterwards, Eminem’s team filed a petition to cancel the trademark.

Eminem has also filed an opposition to the brand’s name in Australia.

“Swim Shady is a grass roots Australian company that was born out of a desire to produce stylish and effective sun shades and other items to protect from the harsh Australian sun,” the company said, adding that it could not comment further as a legal case is ongoing.

Court documents show Eminem trademarked the name Slim Shady in 1999 in the US with the release of the eponymous album. However, he only filed a trademark for the Slim Shady name in Australia in January 2025.

53-year-old Eminem shot into fame in 2000 with the release of his hit single The Real Slim Shady, which earned him a grammy for best rap solo performance.

His lawyers said the name has become “distinctive and famous” and exclusively associated with his rap career.

Sydney intellectual property legal specialist firm Meyer West IP is listed as Swim Shady’s legal representative.

Last year, an Australian court overturned an earlier ruling that US pop star Katy Perry infringed on the trademark of Australian designer Katie Perry.

The Australian designer sold clothes under her birth name and had accused the California Girls singer of trademark infringement when she sold merchandise during her 2014 Australian tour.

Katie compared the legal clash at the time to a ‘David and Goliath’ showdown.

By BBC News