Emma Myers is an American actress who began her career as a child actress in 2010.

She is best known for her starring roles in the Netflix comedy horror series Wednesday as Enid Sinclair, and the upcoming television adaptation of the murder mystery novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder as Pippa Fitz-Amobi.

Myers was born on April 2, 2002 in Orlando, Florida and is currently 20 years old.

Prior to her breakout role in Wednesday, she had minor roles in shows like The Glades, The Baker and the Beauty, and Dead of Night.

Myers is a fan of the K-pop group Seventeen and has described herself as an introvert.

She is close friends with her Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega in real life.

Myers is set to star as the lead character Pippa Fitz-Amobi in the upcoming BBC Three adaptation of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

Siblings

Emma has three sisters, namely Avery Myers (born 1999), her older sister; Isabel Myers (born 2005), her younger sister and Olivia Myers (born 2007), her younger sister.

Emma is the second eldest among her sisters.

Her younger sister Isabel is also an actress and the only other sibling in the Myers clan to pursue an entertainment career.

Emma and Isabel appear to be very close, with Emma describing her as adorable and saying there is no sibling rivalry between them.

Career

Myers began her acting career as a child actress in 2010, when she appeared in a minor role in the TV series The Glades.

She started acting professionally at the age of 16.

Myers had small roles in a few other TV shows and films over the next decade, including A Taste of Christmas and Girl in the Basement.

Her breakthrough role came in 2022 when she was cast as Enid Sinclair, the late-blooming werewolf and roommate of Wednesday Addams, in the Netflix comedy horror series Wednesday.

This was her first major starring role and helped establish her as a rising young actress.

In addition to Wednesday, Myers has also starred in the 2023 comedy film Family Switch and is set to play the lead role of Pippa Fitz-Amobi in the upcoming television adaptation of the murder mystery novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.

She has quickly built an impressive filmography in a relatively short period of time.

Accolades

Myers has not won any major awards yet, despite her rising fame and critical acclaim for her performances.

However, she has received some notable nominations and recognition.

In 2023, Myers was nominated for the OFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday.

She was incorrectly reported to have won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2021, but this information is inaccurate.

While Myers has not won any major awards yet, her breakout performance in Wednesday has earned her significant critical praise and a nomination from the Online Film & Television Association.

At just 20 years old, she is considered a rising star with a promising future in the industry.