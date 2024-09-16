Emmy Awards: Winners List

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday night, with Hacks taking home a surprise best comedy series win.

The show’s star Jean Smart won best actress in a comedy series.

Hacks was a surprise winner over The Bear, which won best comedy series last year. However, the latter did collect four other big wins, including acting nods for three of the show’s cast members: Jeremy Allen White (best lead actor in a comedy series), Liza Colón-Zayas (best supporting actress, becoming the first Latina to ever win in the category) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (best supporting actor). In addition, Christopher Storer won best directing for a comedy series for the show. With its total 2024 Emmy wins, The Bear set a new record for most wins in a single season for a comedy with 11, besting its own tally from last year when it won 10.

Shogun collected four wins, including best drama series. In addition, Anna Sawai won best actress in a drama series, while Hiroyuki Sanada was named best actor. Frederick E.O. Toye won best directing for the show.

Baby Reindeer also picked up four wins, including best limited or anthology series. Richard Gadd was named best actor in a limited or anthology series or movie and also collected the writing Emmy in the genre. His co-star Jessica Gunning won best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Elsewhere in the acting categories, Elizabeth Debicki won best supporting actress in a drama series for The Crown, while Billy Crudup took home best supporting actor in a drama series for The Morning Show. Lamorne Morris won best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, while Jodie Foster won best actress in the genre for True Detective: Night Country.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver was named best scripted variety series, beating Saturday Night Live, while The Traitors dethroned perennial winner RuPaul’s Drag Race as best reality competition program. The Daily Show won the Emmy for best talk series.

In the writing categories, Alex Edelman: Just for Us won for best variety special, while Will Smith won for his work on the drama series Slow Horses.

Steven Zaillian won best directing for a limited series or anthology series or movie for Ripley.

Also during the ceremony, the Governors Award was presented to Greg Berlanti by Matt Bomer and Joshua Jackson.

Eugene and Dan Levy are hosting the 76th annual festivities, which are airing live on ABC from L.A.’s Peacock Theater.

The Primetime Emmys were handed out a week after the Creative Arts Emmys were handed out. See the Night 1 and Night 2 winners.

Heading into the ceremonies, Shogun led the nominations and also topped the Creative Arts ceremonies last week with 14 wins. Other top nominees include The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, True Detective: Night Country and The Crown.

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) Fallout (Prime Video) The Gilded Age (HBO) The Morning Show (Apple TV+) Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) Shogun (FX) (WINNER) Slow Horses (Apple TV+) 3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max) Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX) (WINNER) Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+) Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video) Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX) (WINNER) Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max) Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix) (WINNER) Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix) Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) (WINNER) Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX) Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC) The Bear (FX) Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max) Hacks (HBO/Max) (WINNER) Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) Palm Royale (Apple TV+) Reservation Dogs (FX) What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX) Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max) Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX) (WINNER) D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+) Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER) Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX) Paul W. Downs (Hacks,HBO/Max) Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX) (WINNER) Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+) Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX) (WINNER) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix) (WINNER) Fargo (FX) Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+) Ripley (Netflix) True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER) Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX) Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX) Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) (WINNER) Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Juno Temple (Fargo, FX) Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix) Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max) Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max) Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX) (WINNER) Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix) Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu) Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER) Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX) Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix) Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX) (WINNER) Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Weronika Tofilska (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX) Gus Van Sant (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX) Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+) Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix) (WINNER) Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) (WINNER) Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX) Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix) Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max) Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix) Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video) Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video) Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX) Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX) Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix) (WINNER) Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix) Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX) Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime) Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix) Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC) Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX) Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix) Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max) (WINNER) Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max) Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman: Just for Us (HBO/Max) (WINNER) Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees (Netflix) John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO/Max) Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool(Netflix) The Oscars (ABC)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central) (WINNER) Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race (CBS) RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) Top Chef (Bravo) The Traitors (Peacock) (WINNER) The Voice (NBC)

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max) (WINNER) Saturday Night Live (NBC)

By The Holywoodreporter.com