End-Year Message: Former CJ Maraga Condemns Rising Abductions, Killings, And Sectors Decline

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has expressed deep concern over the worsening state of governance, marked by abductions, killings, and the deteriorating health and education sectors as the year comes to a close.

In a reflective end-of-year message, Maraga criticized the Kenya Kwanza administration for its handling of critics, highlighting alarming cases of abduction, torture, and killings. He called for a renewed commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of every citizen.

“This year has not been easy for many families. The killing, maiming, and abduction of young Kenyans have put our institutions to a serious test. It demands a moral response. If we are truly a people sworn to the sanctity of life and the dignity of every citizen, then we must stand boldly for the truth enshrined in our Constitution,” Maraga stated.

He condemned the acts of violence and urged the immediate release of unlawfully detained individuals, emphasizing that politics should never become “heartless and uncaring.”

Maraga also praised the youth, particularly members of Generation Z, for their vocal demands for accountability in governance, taxation, and human rights. He noted that their activism, which gained momentum during the national protests earlier in the year, reflected a collective desire to challenge impunity and address pressing societal issues.

“The protests in June and July, often referred to as the ‘Gen Z uprising,’ showcased the determination of Kenyans to take charge of their collective destiny. It was a movement against economic mismanagement, the erosion of basic dignity, and unresponsiveness to genuine public concerns,” he remarked.

Maraga highlighted the need for urgent reforms in the economy, health, and education sectors, calling for fair taxation and policies that create meaningful employment for the youth.

As the New Year approaches, Maraga urged Kenyans to uphold integrity, constitutionalism, and justice. He called for a collective effort to hold public officials accountable and to revive the values outlined in the Constitution adopted 14 years ago.

“As we usher in 2025, let us reflect on the promise we made to ourselves. We defined governance, ethics, and excellence as our guiding light. This must be the year we reaffirm these values and pursue accountability for those responsible for the pain inflicted on Kenyans in 2024,” Maraga said.