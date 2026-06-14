EPRA Slashes Diesel by Sh10, Reduces Petrol Prices

Motorists across the country have received some relief after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel for the June-July pricing cycle.

In its latest monthly review released on Sunday, June 14, EPRA said the maximum pump price of Super Petrol had been reduced by Sh0.22 per litre, while Diesel registered a significant decrease of Sh10.00 per litre. The price of Kerosene remains unchanged.

The new prices take effect at midnight and will remain in force for the next 30 days.

In Nairobi, Super Petrol will now retail at Sh214.03 per litre, Diesel at Sh222.86 per litre and Kerosene at Sh191.38 per litre.

The prices are inclusive of the Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the VAT Act, 2013 as read with Legal Notice No. 70 dated 15th April 2026, the Finance Act, 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

EPRA said he Government will in this cycle, cushion the consumers through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund by utilizing approximately Sh10 billion to subsidize the prices of Diesel and Kerosene.

The average landed cost of imported super petrol decreased by 0.56 percent from $906.23 per cubic metre in April 2026 to $1294.71 per cubic metre in May 2026; diesel increased by 0.21 percent from $1291.98 per cubic metre to $1294.71 per cubic metre while Kerose decreased by 0.33 percent from $1332.73 per cubic metre to $1328 in the same period.

The reduction in diesel prices comes weeks after President William Ruto announced plans to lower the cost of the fuel by Sh10 following consultations with public transport stakeholders.

The commitment was made after discussions between the government and matatu operators, who had raised concerns over the rising cost of fuel and its impact on transport operations.

The latest review is expected to provide some relief to transporters, businesses and consumers who have faced increased operating costs linked to high fuel prices.

Fuel prices have remained a major concern among Kenyans, with many arguing that rising energy costs have contributed significantly to the increasing cost of living through higher transport and commodity prices.

The diesel price reduction is particularly expected to benefit the transport, manufacturing and agricultural sectors, which rely heavily on the fuel for daily operations. Meanwhile, the slight decrease in petrol prices is expected to offer modest relief to private motorists.

EPRA reviews fuel prices monthly based on global petroleum market trends, import costs, exchange rates and applicable taxes and levies.

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