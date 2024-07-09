Erin Andrews Siblings: Getting to Know Kendra Andrews

Erin Andrews is an American sportscaster and television personality.

She rose to prominence as a correspondent on ESPN in 2004 and later joined Fox Sports in 2012, becoming the lead sideline reporter for the network’s NFL broadcasting team.

Andrews has also co-hosted the TV show Dancing with the Stars from 2014 to 2019.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent surgery, and she has been open about her fertility struggles and journey to have a child via surrogacy.

Andrews currently co-hosts the Calm Down podcast with fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson.

Siblings

Erin’s only sibling is her sister, Kendra Andrews.

Kendra, like her sister Erin, is also a professional in the entertainment industry. She is a dancer and actress.

The Andrews sisters have a very close relationship.

They are often seen supporting each other at events and sharing photos together on social media.

Kendra has appeared on TV shows and in films, showcasing her dancing talents. She has also worked as a choreographer.

In interviews, Erin has spoken fondly of her sister, describing Kendra as her best friend and someone she can always count on.

The two sisters seem to have a strong bond and often collaborate on projects together when they can.

Erin has credited Kendra for being a constant source of support, especially during difficult times in her life.

Career

Andrews began her career in 2000 as a freelance reporter for Fox Sports Florida. From 2001-2002, she served as a reporter for the Tampa Bay Lightning on the Sunshine Network.

From 2002-2004, she covered the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Thrashers, and Atlanta Hawks for the Turner South network as a studio host and reporter.

In April 2004, Andrews joined ESPN as a reporter for ESPN National Hockey Night.

She went on to report for events like the College World Series, Little League World Series, and Great Outdoor Games.

At ESPN, Andrews became a sideline reporter for College Football Saturday Primetime and Big Ten college basketball games.

In 2005, her role expanded to include College Football Thursday Primetime and MLB sideline reporting.

From 2008-2010, Andrews reported for ESPN and ABC’s live coverage of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In 2010, her competed on the 10th season of Dancing with the Stars, placing 3rd. In June 2012, she left ESPN to join Fox Sports.

Andrews became the first host of the Fox College Football studio show. At Fox, she also serves as a field reporter for major sporting events and is a contributor on Fox NFL Sunday.

In 2014, Andrews joined Dancing with the Stars as a co-host, a role she held until 2019.

Awards and accolades

Andrews has received several notable awards and accolades throughout her career. In 2013, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Personality: Female.

This recognition highlights her popularity and influence in the television industry.

In addition to her Teen Choice Award nomination, Andrews has also been recognized by the sports broadcasting community.

In 2021, she was nominated for a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Reporter.

This prestigious award acknowledges her exceptional work as a sideline reporter, covering major sporting events like the NFL for Fox Sports.

Andrews’ dedication to her craft and her community has also earned her recognition. In 2022, she was named the first female recipient of the Pat Summerall Award.

This honor recognizes her career accomplishments and the inspiration she brings to her community, viewers, and patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Andrews’ alma mater, the University of Florida’s College of Journalism and Communications, has also recognized her achievements.

As a 2000 graduate, she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2018. This recognition highlights her contributions to the field of journalism and her impact on the university.