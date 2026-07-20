Ernie Els is a South African professional golfer with an estimated net worth of $85 million. Nicknamed “The Big Easy” for his smooth swing and relaxed demeanor, Els is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of his generation. During a career spanning more than three decades, he won four major championships, captured a record seven World Match Play Championship titles, and became one of the most successful international players on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Away from competitive golf, Els has expanded his wealth through golf course design, a wine business, endorsements, and philanthropic initiatives, helping him build a substantial fortune.

Ernie Els Net Worth $85 Million Date of Birth October 17, 1969 Place of Birth Johannesburg, South Africa

Career Earnings

Ernie Els earned just under $50 million in official tournament prize money during his professional career.

In addition to his on-course earnings, he has made tens of millions of dollars through sponsorships, appearance fees, licensing agreements, and his various business ventures. His golf course design company and wine label continue to contribute significantly to his annual income.

Early Life

Theodore Ernest Els was born on October 17, 1969, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He grew up in Germiston alongside his older brother, Dirk, and excelled in several sports, including tennis, rugby, and cricket. His father introduced him to golf at a young age, and Els quickly showed exceptional talent.

In 1984, he won the Junior World Golf Championship, announcing himself as one of golf’s brightest young prospects. Three years later, he became the youngest winner of the South African Amateur Championship, further cementing his reputation.

Professional Golf Career

Els turned professional in 1989 and claimed his first professional victory on the Southern Africa Tour two years later.

His international breakthrough came in 1993 with victory at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament in Japan before capturing his first major championship at the 1994 U.S. Open.

Throughout the 1990s, Els established himself among the world’s elite golfers by winning prestigious tournaments across the PGA Tour and European Tour. He also dominated the World Match Play Championship, winning three consecutive titles between 1994 and 1996.

In 1997, Els secured his second U.S. Open title, becoming the first international golfer in nearly a century to win the championship twice.

Major Championship Success

Ernie Els won four major championships during his career:

U.S. Open (1994)

U.S. Open (1997)

Open Championship (2002)

Open Championship (2012)

His victory at the 2012 Open Championship was especially memorable. After several challenging seasons, Els staged a remarkable comeback to claim his fourth major title, proving he could still compete with the world’s best golfers.

European and PGA Tour Achievements

Els enjoyed success across multiple tours throughout his career.

He won numerous PGA Tour and European Tour events while also claiming the European Tour Order of Merit in 2003 and 2004.

One of his greatest accomplishments was winning the World Match Play Championship a record seven times, a feat unmatched in the tournament’s history.

His consistency kept him among the world’s top-ranked golfers for many years, and he frequently challenged for major titles during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

PGA Tour Champions

After turning 50, Els joined the PGA Tour Champions and immediately found success.

He made an impressive debut by tying for the lead in his first event before winning tournaments including the Hoag Classic and SAS Championship during his rookie season on the senior circuit.

His strong performances demonstrated that he remained one of golf’s most accomplished competitors even after leaving the regular PGA Tour.

Business Ventures

Beyond professional golf, Ernie Els has built a successful business portfolio.

He operates an internationally recognized golf course design company, which has created championship layouts in countries including South Africa, China, Malaysia, and Mauritius.

Els also owns a respected wine business, producing premium wines that have become popular both in South Africa and internationally.

These ventures have become important contributors to his long-term wealth.

Charity and Philanthropy

Els has dedicated significant time and resources to charitable causes.

In 1999, he established the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation, which provides golfing opportunities to talented but underprivileged young South Africans.

He is also widely recognized for his work supporting autism awareness after his son was diagnosed with autism.

Els co-founded the Els for Autism Foundation, which funds education, research, and support programs for families affected by autism. Its annual Els for Autism Pro-Am has raised millions of dollars for the cause.

In addition, he helped launch ASM Scholarships, a service that assists student-athletes in securing athletic scholarships at colleges and universities in the United States.

Personal Life

Ernie Els married his wife, Liezel, in 1998.

The couple has two children, daughter Samantha and son Ben.

The family primarily resides at Wentworth Estate in England while also owning homes in South Africa and Jupiter, Florida, allowing Els to remain active in both European and American golf.

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