Esteemed KICC architect David Mutiso dies at 93

The architectural community and the nation at large are in mourning following the death of David Mutiso, widely celebrated as Kenya’s first indigenous architect.

His passing was confirmed on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, by the Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA).

Mutiso’s contribution to Kenya’s built environment spanned decades.

He served as Chief Architect and led the Planning Department in what was then the Ministry of Public Works.

He also held the position of Chairman of APSEA from 1975 to 1977.

Over his long and distinguished career, he played a pivotal role in mentoring generations of Kenyan architects, shaping both public infrastructure and private developments across the country.

Among his most enduring legacies is his contribution to the conception and early design of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), one of Nairobi’s most iconic buildings and a symbol of national identity.

The KICC, with its distinctive tower and silhouette, has for decades hosted conferences, events, and meetings — both national and international — placing Kenya on the global map.

While documentation credits a European architect for later phases of design, many regard Mutiso’s early involvement and influence on the project as instrumental in giving the building its uniquely Kenyan imprint.

In a statement mourning his loss, APSEA described Mutiso as a “pioneering architect” whose legacy will continue to shape generations of architects and professionals in Kenya and across East Africa.

“We mourn the passing of Arch. David Mutiso, Kenya’s first indigenous architect, former Chairman of the Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (1975-1977), and a distinguished member of the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK),” the statement read.

APSEA added that Mutiso’s legacy will continue to influence generations of architects and professionals across the region.

“He leaves behind a remarkable legacy, including his role in designing the iconic KICC and his decades of professional leadership. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Professional community,” the statement added.

Friends, former colleagues, and students of architecture have taken to social media and professional platforms to share their condolences, noting his humility, mentorship and dedication to building a modern architectural identity for the country.

As tributes pour in, many reflect on how Mutiso overcame colonial-era barriers to help lay the foundations of Kenya’s post-independence architectural heritage. His story — from humble origins to national prominence — remains a source of inspiration.

Through the KICC and many other public buildings and mentorship efforts, Mutiso’s influence will endure long after his passing.

KICC is one of Kenya’s most recognisable landmarks; conceived in the late 1960s, the project emerged from a national desire to position Nairobi as a regional hub for international conferences and diplomacy.

The government commissioned the building in 1967, only a few years after independence, and construction proceeded in phases over several years.

By the time it officially opened in 1973, the complex had already established itself as a major venue capable of attracting high-profile global meetings, including the 1973 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings.

KICC’s architectural authorship is shared between Norwegian architect Karl Henrik Nøstvik and Mutiso.

Mutiso, then serving as Chief Architect at the Ministry of Works, played a leading role in shaping the early concept and ensuring it aligned with Kenya’s needs and identity.

Nøstvik later took over the project through his private practice and finalised the building’s detailed design.

“The blueprints from these years state that Karl Nøstvik was responsible for the design. At the end of 1970, Nøstvik left the Ministry of Works and opened his own private architectural practice in Nairobi.

“In the second planning phase, the KICC was designed in the private practice of Nøstvik,” Geneva-based architect Prof Manuel Herz said in a past interview.