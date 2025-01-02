Ethan Nwaneri, the teenage sensation making waves in Arsenal’s first team, is poised for a significant salary boost. The 17-year-old has captured the attention of football fans and pundits alike with his exceptional performances in the 2024/25 season. Currently earning £3,120 per week, Nwaneri is expected to sign a groundbreaking contract worth £60,000 per week, reflecting his growing influence and potential.

Ethan Nwaneri Salary £20,000 Date of Birth March 21, 2007 Place of Birth Enfield, London Nationality Brits Profession Professional Football Player Ethan Nwaneri market value $30.00M

Ethan Nwaneri Salary

Reports indicate that Arsenal is keen to tie Nwaneri down with a long-term deal. The proposed contract would not only secure his services but also make him one of the highest-paid young players in England. Comparatively, his new weekly wage would eclipse the £20,000 earned by Manchester United’s Kobbie Mainoo, highlighting the club’s commitment to nurturing its young talent. Negotiations have already begun, with Nwaneri set to sign the deal once he turns 18 in March 2025.

Ethan Nwaneri Career

Born on March 21, 2007, in Enfield, London, Ethan Chidiebere Nwaneri joined Arsenal’s youth academy at the age of eight. His rapid development saw him playing for the under-18 team by age 14 and the under-21 squad shortly thereafter. Nwaneri made his historic Premier League debut against Brentford in September 2022, becoming the youngest player to feature in the top flight of English football at just 15 years and 181 days.

Since then, Nwaneri’s career trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. This season, he has made three appearances for Arsenal’s senior team, providing two assists and scoring his first Premier League goal against Nottingham Forest. At just 17 years and 247 days old, he became the ninth-youngest scorer in Premier League history.

Nwaneri’s knack for delivering in key moments has further cemented his reputation. His contributions in the EFL Cup included a brace against Bolton Wanderers and a stunning goal against Preston North End. These performances underscore his ability to influence games at the highest level despite his young age.

International Career

Ethan Nwaneri’s talents extend beyond club football. Eligible to represent Nigeria through his parents, he has chosen to play for England at the youth level. His international exploits began with the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in 2023, where he scored the winner in England’s opening match against Croatia. Later that year, he represented England at the FIFA U-17 World Cup, scoring in the group stage against New Caledonia.

In 2024, Nwaneri continued to shine on the international stage. He was instrumental in England’s UEFA European Under-17 Championship campaign, scoring in key matches against France and Spain. His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations has made him a standout player among his peers.