Ethiopian arrested over murder of man in love triangle saga in Mandera

An Ethiopian national was arrested over the murder of a fellow Ethiopian in a love triangle saga in Takaba, Mandera County.

The deceased’s decomposed body was discovered in Darwed forest in the area on July 30 long after the murder. He was identified as Yusuf Ibrahim, 25. The body had been lying in the forest for more than a week.

His friends said he had not been seen for a week. Police said the body had deep cuts in the back and stomach and the man was a casual worker in the area.

He had gone to fetch firewood in the area when he was attacked by the assailant using a panga. This was in relation to a dispute over a girlfriend they shared, his friends said.

The man was traced in the area and arrested for questioning, police said adding he was expected in court on July 31 for a miscellaneous application to hold him pending further investigations.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Meanwhile, police in Sotik, Bomet County arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a National Youth Service student on July 16.

The body of Vincent Kirenge Otieno had been found in a trench long after he was attacked by at least five men. Police said on Wednesday they arrested two of the suspects while the hunt for three more is ongoing.

The motive of the fatal attack is yet to be disclosed. And a man aged 56 was arrested after he stabbed and seriously wounded a woman in a scuffle in a village in Igonga, Kisii County.

The suspect surrendered to the local police station claiming he had stabbed and killed his lover.

Police detained him and rushed to the scene of the said attack where they found the woman with a stab wound in the chest and took her to the hospital.

A mob surged the area while hunting for the said assailant forcing police to move him to a different police station for safe custody.

The suspect was expected in court to face charges of attempted murder, police said adding the victim was in critical condition in hospital.