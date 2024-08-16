Eugene And Dan Levy To Host 76th Emmy Awards

The 76th Emmy Awards will feature a family affair as father and son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, have been announced as the hosts for this year’s ceremony. T

he Levys, who starred together in the Emmy-winning sitcom “Schitt’s Creek,” will take the stage on September 15 to celebrate the best in television.

“For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough,” Eugene and Dan Levy said in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all.”

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich praised the duo, stating: “Eugene’s and Dan’s comedic intuition and their ability to capture the hearts of viewers will make for a memorable Emmys telecast honoring this year’s best and brightest.”

The Levys will follow in the footsteps of recent hosts like Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego expressed excitement, saying: “We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy’s stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us.”

The Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC on September 15, with a streaming option available the following day on Hulu.