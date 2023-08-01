‘Euphoria’ Actor Angus Cloud Dies At 25, Leaving Fans And Co-Stars Devastated

Angus Cloud, the talented actor best known for his role as Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria,” tragically passed away at the age of 25, according to a statement released by his family on Monday.

The news has left fans and co-stars mourning the loss of a beloved and gifted performer.

Family sources revealed that Angus had been grappling with suicidal thoughts since returning from Ireland, where he had recently laid his father to rest.

The actor passed away at his family’s residence in Oakland, California, while staying with relatives to cope with his grief.

In their statement, the family found some solace in the thought that Angus was now reunited with his father, whom he considered his best friend.

They also emphasized that the actor had been open about his mental health struggles and hoped that his passing would serve as a reminder that no one should face such challenges alone.

Details surrounding the cause of death remain unknown, and the Oakland Fire Department confirmed that first responders were dispatched to the location associated with Angus.

Upon arrival, they discovered the actor had already passed away.

Fans of “Euphoria” quickly flooded Angus Cloud’s Instagram comments with heartfelt tributes after learning of his untimely death.

His portrayal of Fezco, a lovable and comedic character, garnered immense adoration from dedicated viewers of the HBO teen drama.

Angus had not pursued professional acting before being discovered by a casting agent, making his ascent to fame all the more remarkable.

He spoke about his unique journey in a March interview, highlighting that the opportunity to play Fezco was too good to pass up.

HBO and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson both expressed their deep sorrow at the loss of such a talented and cherished member of their television family.

Cloud’s co-star, Javon Walton, who played his adoptive brother Ashtray, posted a touching tribute on Instagram, reflecting on their bond on and off-screen.

Angus Cloud’s impact went beyond his acting talent; he also captivated fans with his personal sense of style, showcasing flair and personality on the red carpet.

His unique fashion choices, influenced by his Oakland upbringing and thrift store shopping, further endeared him to admirers.

The entertainment industry has lost a rising star, and the void left by Angus Cloud’s passing will be felt deeply by all those who had the privilege of knowing him, both on and off the screen.

The legacy of his captivating performances and genuine spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who cherished him.

