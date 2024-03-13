Eva Marcille Siblings: The Family Behind the Actress’ Success

Eva Marcille, born on October 30, 1984, is an American actress, fashion model and television personality.

She gained fame after winning America’s Next Top Model in 2004.

Eva has appeared in various TV shows and movies like The Young and the Restless, I Think I Love My Wife and Smallville.

She was a main cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and competed in VH1’s Scared Famous.

Additionally, Eva founded a CBD oil company called cEVAd in 2019. Her career spans modeling, acting, hosting, and reality TV, showcasing her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Siblings

Eva has three siblings, namely Evan Pigford Jr., Andre Pigford, and Malcolm Pigford.

The top-flight actress’ siblings have various professions, but specific details are limited at the time of publishing this article.

Career

Eva has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

She rose to fame after winning America’s Next Top Model in 2004, which opened doors for her in the fashion and entertainment industries.

Eva has appeared in various TV shows like The Young and the Restless, House of Payne, Let’s Stay Together and Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In addition to modeling and acting, she has explored entrepreneurship by launching her own eyewear line, Eva Marcille Eyewear.

Furthermore, Eva is actively involved in philanthropic activities, supporting causes like domestic violence prevention and empowering women of color entrepreneurs.

Her career showcases her versatility as a model, actress, television personality, entrepreneur and advocate for important causes.

Personal life

Eva’s relationship status has undergone significant changes.

She was married to Michael Sterling, an attorney, with whom she shares three children, Michael Sterling Jr., Maverick Sterling and Marley Rae.

Eva filed for divorce from Michael in March 2023 after about four years of marriage.

Despite the challenges, Eva remains focused on her children and career, emphasizing the importance of family and personal growth during this period of transition.

Michael expressed his intention to fight for their marriage and win Eva back after the divorce filing.

Eva’s personal life reflects a journey of self-discovery and resilience as she navigates the complexities of relationships and parenthood amidst changes in her marital status.