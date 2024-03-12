Jussie Smollet Siblings: A Legacy of Acting Excellence

Jussie Smollett is an American actor and singer known for his role as Jamal Lyon in the TV series, Empire.

In 2019, he staged a fake hate crime against himself in Chicago, leading to legal repercussions.

Jussie was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December 2021 and sentenced to 150 days in jail, which he began serving in March 2022.

Despite his claims of innocence, his appeal was denied in December 2023, requiring him to complete his sentence.

Born on June 21, 1982, in Santa Rosa, California, Jussie comes from a family of actors and has been active in the entertainment industry since childhood.

Siblings overview

Jussie has five siblings, including three brothers and two sisters. His siblings are Jake, Jocqui, Jojo, Jurnee and Jazz.

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee, born on October 1, 1986, is an actress known for her work in both film and television.

She began her career as a child actress, gaining recognition for her role in the film, Eve’s Bayou.

As an adult, she starred in movies like The Great Debaters and Birds of Prey, and TV series such as Friday Night Lights and Lovecraft Country.

Jurnee comes from a diverse background; her father is Ashkenazi Jewish, with roots in Romania, Russia and Poland, while her mother is African American.

She has been actively involved in HIV/AIDS causes since a young age and is known for her advocacy work.

Her versatility as an actress has been showcased in various genres, making her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Jake Smollett

Jake, born on July 29, 1989, is an actor and cooking personality.

He began his career as a diaper model and later appeared in various TV series like Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and On Our Own.

Alongside his siblings, he starred in the critically acclaimed film, Eve’s Bayou.

Jake has showcased his culinary skills on the Food Network show Smollett Eats and has been a guest judge on Chopped Junior.

He founded IronPack Productions to produce cooking and lifestyle shows, including his latest show, RAW with Jake Smollett.

Jake has also demonstrated his cooking expertise on shows like The Chew, The Today Show and Rachael Ray.

Jocqui Smollett

Jocqui, born on August 1, 1993, in Los Angeles, California, is an actor and producer known for his roles in Amanda’s Return and On Our Own.

Jocqui and his siblings starred together as siblings in the TV series, On Our Own.

Additionally, he has a background in Global Economics and Pure Mathematics.

Jocqui has made contributions to the entertainment industry and is recognized for his work both on screen and behind the scenes.

Parents

Jussie’s parents are Janet and Joel Smollett.

Joel, the patriarch of the family, worked as a cable splicer and inspired his children to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

He married Janet after meeting her while both were working for Black Civil Rights activists Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

The couple was married for 62 years until Joel’s passing due to cancer.

Janet, an African American from New Orleans, played a significant role in her children’s lives, serving as their acting coach and encouraging their creativity.

She has been actively involved in civil rights causes and has been a supportive figure for her children throughout their careers.

Career

Jussie began his career as a child actor in the early 1990s with roles in films like The Mighty Ducks and North.

After a hiatus, he returned to the entertainment industry as a singer and actor, releasing an EP in 2012 and starring in the film The Skinny.

His breakthrough came in 2015 when he landed the role of Jamal Lyon on the TV show Empire.

Jussie’s family includes three brothers and two sisters, with several of them also involved in acting.

He graduated from Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey and publicly came out as gay at the age of 19.

Despite his early success, Jussie faced legal issues related to staging a fake hate crime against himself in Chicago in 2019, leading to his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct in December 2021.