Evan Mobley Siblings: All About Isaiah Mobley

Evan Mobley is a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

Standing 7 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds, he was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft after a standout college career at USC.

In July 2024, Mobley signed a five-year, $224 million maximum contract extension with the Cavaliers, potentially increasing to $270 million based on performance incentives.

He averaged 15.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game last season and was recognized for his defensive prowess, finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Siblings

Evan has one older brother, Isaiah Mobley, who also played basketball at USC and was selected 49th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2022 NBA Draft, reuniting with Evan on the team.

Their father, Eric Mobley, is a former professional basketball player and coach, influencing both brothers’ early interest in the sport.

Additionally, Evan grew up with three foster siblings, including a Chinese exchange student named Johnny.

College career

Mobley played college basketball for the University of Southern California (USC) during the 2020-21 season, where he had a remarkable freshman year.

He showcased his versatility as a big man, excelling both offensively and defensively.

Mobley averaged an impressive 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 2.4 assists per game, demonstrating his ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

His outstanding performance earned him several prestigious awards, including the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Additionally, he was named a consensus first-team All-American.

During the NCAA Tournament, Mobley led USC to the Elite Eight, where they were ultimately defeated by Gonzaga.

His performance throughout the tournament further solidified his status as a top NBA prospect.

Also Read: Jaden McDaniels Siblings: All About Jalen McDaniels

NBA career

Mobley was selected third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team looking to rebuild and find its cornerstone players.

He quickly made an immediate impact in his rookie season, averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

His impressive performance earned him recognition as a key player for the Cavaliers and resulted in him being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team as well as winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

In his second season (2022-23), Mobley continued to develop and improve his game.

His averages increased to 16.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while maintaining his reputation as a defensive stalwart with significant shot-blocking ability.

Mobley finished third in voting for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, showcasing his ability to guard multiple positions and protect the rim effectively.

The Cavaliers experienced success during this period, earning a playoff spot and demonstrating promise as a young team.

In July 2024, Mobley signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $270 million with performance incentives, reflecting his value to the franchise and expectations for his future contributions.

Accolades

Mobley has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his freshman season at USC (2020-21), he was named the NCAA Pac-12 Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

He also earned a spot on the All-American First Team and received the NABC Player of the Year award, highlighting his status as one of the top players in college basketball.

Mobley was recognized as USC’s most valuable player, winning the Sam Barry Award, and he also received the Bob Boyd Award for being the team’s top rebounder and the Forrest F. Twogood Memorial Award as the best defensive player.

His impressive stats included leading all NCAA freshmen in blocks with 95, which was second in the country that season.

In the NBA, Mobley continued to garner accolades after being drafted third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021.

He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award for the 2021-2022 season and was selected for the NBA All-Rookie First Team.