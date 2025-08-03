Evangelical Alliance Supports New Alcohol Policy Raising Age Limit To 21

The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) has welcomed the newly launched National Policy for the Prevention, Management, and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse.

The policy, spearheaded by NACADA and the Ministry of Interior, proposes to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 and limit public access to alcohol.

In a statement signed by EAK Chairperson Philip Kitoto and General Secretary Kepha Nyandega, the alliance praised the policy’s bold, multi-sectoral approach to tackling rising substance abuse across the country.

“The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK) welcomes and fully supports the newly released policy. Its emphasis on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and community empowerment aligns with our mission to foster healthy, God-honouring communities,” the statement read.

The policy includes strict measures such as restricting alcohol advertising, particularly to young audiences, and banning the sale of alcohol near schools, through online platforms, and in supermarkets. Social media influencers will also be prohibited from promoting alcoholic beverages.

The EAK applauded the policy’s focus on protecting children and youth from harmful substances and praised its basis in evidence-based interventions, human dignity, and constitutional values.

The alliance also highlighted the contribution of its member institutions in the fight against drug and alcohol abuse. “Teen Challenge Kenya, a ministry under one of our member churches, has successfully helped many people recover through biblical and scientific approaches,” it stated.

EAK pledged to continue mobilizing its churches across the country to support awareness campaigns, offer pastoral care, and champion rehabilitation and advocacy efforts for a drug-free society.

“We call upon all stakeholders—faith groups, civil society, policymakers, families, and the private sector—to unite under this framework for a renewed, healthier, and more productive society,” the statement concluded.