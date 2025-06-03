Eveleen Mitei Appointed Acting TSC CEO

Eveleen Mitei has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), following the departure of Dr. Nancy Macharia who is set to officially retire on June 30, 2025.

In an internal memo dated June 1, Dr. Macharia announced she would begin her terminal leave ahead of her retirement after serving the commission for ten years.

“I am proceeding on terminal leave with effect from today, June 1, 2025, pending my retirement from the Teachers Service Commission on June 30,” she said.

She also confirmed that Mitei, who currently serves as the Deputy Head of the Human Resources Directorate in charge of the HRM Division, will take over in an acting capacity. “The Commission has appointed Ms. Eveleen Mitei to act as the Commission Secretary/CEO pending the appointment of my successor. I urge you to accord her the necessary support,” Macharia added.

Dr. Macharia was appointed CEO in 2015 and reappointed in 2020 for a second term.

However, the recruitment of her successor has been temporarily suspended after the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Mombasa halted the process. A petition filed in court claims the recruitment exercise violates constitutional principles and includes discriminatory requirements.

The TSC had advertised the position on May 6 and was expected to begin interviews soon after the May 27 deadline for applications. At least five senior education experts are being considered for the role.

Among them are Dr. Reuben Nthamburi, the current Deputy CEO at TSC; Prof. Charles Ong’ondo of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development; Dr. Julius Jwan, former Principal Secretary for Basic Education; Dr. Lydia Nzomo, a respected former TSC director; and Dr. Simon Gicharu, founder of Mount Kenya University.