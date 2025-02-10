Evgeni Malkin Siblings: Get to Know Denis

Evgeni Vladimirovich Malkin, known as “Geno,” is a celebrated Russian ice hockey center and alternate captain for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

His journey began with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, his hometown club, before being drafted second overall by the Penguins in 2004.

Following a transfer delay, he debuted in the NHL in 2006 and swiftly made his mark.

Malkin’s NHL career boasts remarkable achievements. He earned the Calder Memorial Trophy as the league’s top rookie and played a pivotal role in leading Pittsburgh to the 2008 Stanley Cup Finals.

With a career spanning 19 seasons for the Penguins, Malkin has amassed 507 goals and 823 assists, along with a Hart Trophy, a Calder Trophy, a Conn Smythe Trophy, and three Stanley Cups, cementing his status as one of the game’s greats.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Evgeni has an older brother named Denis, who was born on March 23, 1985.

Like Evgeni, Denis also played ice hockey in his hometown of Magnitogorsk with the Metallurg Magnitogorsk youth team.

Career

Malkin was drafted second overall in 2004, he overcame initial hurdles to join the team in 2006 and quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier players.

His impact was immediate, earning him the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie in 2007.

His combination of size, skill, and hockey sense allowed him to dominate offensively.

Alongside Sidney Crosby, he formed one of the most dynamic duos in hockey history, leading the Penguins to three Stanley Cup championships in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Individually, Malkin’s accomplishments are numerous.

He won the Art Ross Trophy twice as the league’s leading scorer, the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 2012, and the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the 2009 playoffs.

Also Read: Sidney Crosby Siblings: All About Taylor Crosby

He has consistently been a top point producer, showcasing his playmaking abilities and goal-scoring touch.

Throughout his career, Malkin has demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming injuries and maintaining a high level of performance.

His passion for the game and his commitment to the Penguins organization have made him a beloved figure in Pittsburgh.

He reached significant milestones during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, further solidifying his legacy.

Off the ice, Malkin is known for his engaging personality and dedication to his family.

His contributions to the sport have earned him widespread respect and recognition as one of the greatest players of his generation.

His four-year contract extension signed in 2022 shows his dedication to the Penguins franchise.

Accolades

Malkin’s career is decorated with numerous accolades, recognizing his outstanding achievements in the NHL and international competitions.

In NHL Awards and Achievements, Malkin won the Hart Trophy in 2012, recognizing him as the NHL’s most valuable player.

He has twice been awarded the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s leading scorer and received the Ted Lindsay Award in 2012, an honor given to the NHL’s best player as voted by fellow NHLPA members.

In 2009, Malkin was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs, becoming the first Russian-born and Asian-born player to receive this honor.

After his first season with the Penguins, Malkin was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s best rookie.

He has won three Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Concerning International Achievements, Malkin has won three gold medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals in international play.

He was named tournament MVP at the 2006 World Junior Championships and for the 2012 IIHF World Championship.

In 2020, he was named to the IIHF All-Time Russia Team.

Malkin’s exceptional performance in the 2011-12 season earned him his first Hart Trophy, second Art Ross, and first Ted Lindsay Award.