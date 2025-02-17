Ex-KUSCCO CEO George Ototo takes plea, detained in police cells 

The director of Kenya Union of Savings and credit Cooperatives limited (KUSCCO) who was wanted in Sh82 million union theft presented himself before a Nairobi court for plea taking.

George Otieno Ototo had been summoned by the court over the issue.

Ototo had failed to appear in court last week on Wednesday where four other KUSCCO officials pleaded to the charges.

He went underground after learning he was wanted.

The court issued summons for his appearance.

He appeared before Milimani senior principal magistrate Dolphina Alego with his lawyer Apollo Mboya and denied the charges.

His lawyer told court that he was not aware of the court summons and only learnt about them only on social media.

He was however detained at Muthaiga Police Station until Tuesday February 18 when the court is expected to make a bail ruling on all the accused persons.

Last week, other KUSCCO officials George Magutu Mwangi, George Ochola Owino, Jackline Atieno Omollo and Mercy Muthoni Njeru are accused of allegedly conspiring to defraud the union Sh82.8 million by diverting the monies meant for the purchase of parcel of land.

They allegedly committed the offence on dates between the month of October 2020 and April 2022 with others not before court.