Ex-Machakos Town MP Munyaka declines Ruto’s appointment

Former Machakos Town Member of Parliament Dr. Victor Munyaka Sunday turned down an appointment by President William Ruto as head of Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre.

He said the political climate that threatens the realization of the government’s economic transformation agenda hence his move.

STATEMENT ON KAGRC APPOINTMENT.

I have learnt of my appointment by His Excellency, President William Ruto as the chairman of the Kenya Animal Genetic Resource Centre through a Kenya Gazette notice dated 3. October, 2024.

I thank the Head of State for offering me the opportunity to serve Kenyans in such a capacity.

However, after soul-searching, extensive consultations and in consideration of the current political climate that threatens the realization of the government’s economic transformation agenda, I have made the difficult decision to respectfully decline this appointment.

Thank you again for considering me for this position. I wish you and your administration success in leading our country.

Hon. Dr. Victor Munyaka