Ex-Migori Governor Obado seeks Plea Bargain deal in Sh73 million graft case

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, alongside 10 individuals and seven companies accused of illegally acquiring Sh73 million from the Migori County Government, has requested an adjournment of the case to allow for Plea Bargain negotiations with the State.

Appearing before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, Obado’s lawyer informed Principal Magistrate Charles Ondieki that the accused are in ongoing discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to explore an out-of-court settlement through a Plea-Bargaining agreement.

The accused parties—Okoth Obado, Dan Achola Okoth, Scarlet Susan Okoth, Jerry Zachary Okoth, Evelyne Adhiambo Zachary, Jared Peter Odoyo, Christine Akinyi, Joram Opala, Ochanda Patroba, Penina Auma, Carolyne Anyango, and companies including Misoft Limited, Tarchdog Printers Limited, Kajulu Business Limited, Victorious Investments Limited, Deltrack ICT Services Ltd., Swyfcon Engineer

ing Limited, and Dolphus Software Limited—had on April 25, 2025, formally submitted a written request to the ODPP seeking consideration for a Plea Bargain.

The ODPP confirmed to the court that meetings involving the accused, EACC, and prosecution teams have already been held to deliberate the request.

The plea deal discussions are said to focus on restitution, admissions of culpability, and the potential withdrawal of some charges.

The accused face multiple counts including conflict of interest, money laundering, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between October 29, 2014 and October 18, 2016, during Obado’s tenure as governor of Migori County.

Ondieki granted the request for adjournment and directed the matter to be mentioned on September 3, 2025, for further directions and to assess the progress of the Plea negotiations.