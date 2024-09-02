Excitement As Gavin And Stacey Filming To Start

Excitement is building in Barry Island with filming for the Gavin and Stacey finale due to get under way.

The hit BBC comedy was last on screens in 2019, but earlier this year co-writers James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed it would return in December for one last Christmas special.

Corden shared an image of his character Smithy’s car on Instagram on Monday morning, with the caption: “Day 1. Here we go.”

Advertised road closures suggest filming will take place in and around Barry during the coming week.

On Sunday, Jones was spotted having lunch at Marco’s cafe on the seafront, known for its role in the show as where Stacey – played by Joanna Page – worked, and just a few doors down from where Jones’ character Nessa worked in an arcade.

Amongst those who grabbed a picture with her were a group of volunteers from the 11th Barry Sea Scout Group, who had been on a hike with their Beavers section.

“We talked about scouting… Ruth had been part of the girls nautical training corps in Porthcawl when she was younger,” said group scout leader Nicola Thompson.

She said it was “nice to see Barry on the map”, adding Gavin and Stacey was “always a good talking point when we meet other volunteers when camping”.

And on Friday, Welsh actor Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn on the show, posted a selfie with Ruth Jones to Instagram with the caption: “Something’s occuring…”.

The series is set between Essex, where Mathew Horne’s character Gavin is from, and Wales, and began in 2007.

Over 21 episodes, viewers followed the ups and downs of their lives, and those of their best friends Smithy and Nessa, played by co-creators Jones and Corden.

The series was mostly filmed in and around the town of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan – including many of the scenes that are set in England – and has won two Bafta TV awards in 2008 and a National Television Award in 2010.

The last Christmas special in 2019 also scooped a National Television Award and the Must-See Moment Bafta in 2020, which was voted for by the public, for the moment when Nessa proposed to Smithy – and fans have been waiting ever since to hear his response.

By BBC