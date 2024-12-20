Excitement as Matiangi visits Kitui village, buys food

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has sparked buzz and excitement among residents of Kitui days after he stopped to buy food.

Matiang’i toured the area on Friday December 20 while on his way from Katulani village where he had gone to condole with the family of his former bodyguard Christopher Wambua who passed on in September.

Wambua had been Matiangi’s bodyguard for 10 years.

When he died, Matiangi did not attend the funeral since he was in the US where he is working with the World Bank.

Matiangi came to Kenya for his holidays and decided to visit the family of the bodyguard to offer his condolences.

He described Wambua as a dedicated officer who had served the country well.

Wambua who was a former General Service Unit officer died days after he retired from the service.

The former CS made stop overs in different parts of the county, where he interacted with locals and hawkers along Kitui-Machakos road.

Matiang’i while hemmed in by crowds of local traders.

He looked cheerful as he bought local commodities and fruits on the roadside. Matiang’i’s visit to Ukambani, a region perceived as Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s backyard, seems to have ignited political heat since the latter expressed his presidential ambition.

He did not discuss politics even as the traders told him to stand for presidential seat in the coming polls.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is also among other politicians who have their interest to succeed President William Ruto.