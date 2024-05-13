Execution of Stephen Munyakho Postponed in Saudi Arabia

In a significant development, authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have granted a request to postpone the scheduled execution of Stephen Munyakho, now known as Abdulkareem.

The execution, which was set for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, has been delayed to allow for further negotiations between all concerned parties.

Expressing deep gratitude, Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei underscored the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration to reach a more acceptable resolution for the families involved.

I am deeply grateful to inform that authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have kindly granted our request to postpone the impending execution of Stephen Munyakho (now known as Abdulkareem), to allow for further negotiations between all parties.

Emphasizing the enduring friendship between Kenya and Saudi Arabia, PS Sing’oei reiterated the government’s commitment to pursuing every avenue to find a mutually satisfactory result.

In the days ahead, stakeholders from Nairobi and Riyadh, including representatives from religious leadership, will be engaged to chart the next steps in this urgent matter, he said via X.

Acknowledging the dedicated efforts of teams at the Ministry Headquarters and the Kenyan Mission in Riyadh, the PS expressed appreciation for their unwavering commitment to resolving the situation.

Munyakho’s mother Dorothy Kweyu has been looking to raise Sh150 million that will guarantee his release.

“My family and I are faced with the gargantuan task of raising Ksh.150 million. With one million Kenyans paying just Ksh.150 each, Stevo could rejoin his family in a day. Ksh.150 million is not money we, a family of humble means, can produce in my lifetime,” she told the Nation.

Munyakho’s tribulations began in 2011 after he was involved in a fatal altercation with a Yemeni.

He was then sentenced to death by the sword but could not be executed until the victim’s child attained the age of 18.

“My son was sentenced to death by the sword, but this would not be carried out immediately because a child from the Yemeni family was involved.

“He had to be 18 to have a say on the execution of his father’s killer, I was later told.

“There was also the “diya” or “blood money” option – financial compensation under Islamic law – which is paid to the victim or heirs of a victim in the cases of murder, bodily harm or property destruction by mistake,” she added.