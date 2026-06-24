Ezri Konsa Siblings: A Closer Look at the Footballer’s Family Tree

Ezri Ngoyo Konsa is an English professional footballer born on 23 October 1997 in Newham, Greater London.

He plays primarily as a centre-back and can also operate at right-back for Premier League club Aston Villa and the England national team.

Konsa is recognised for his composure on the ball, strong aerial ability, positional awareness, and versatility in defence.

He has risen through the English football system to become a key player for both club and country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ezri is the middle child of three siblings, with an older brother named Antonio and a younger sister.

Growing up in a football-loving family with Congolese and Angolan heritage, the brothers often played together, and Antonio played a significant guiding role in Ezri’s early life.

Also Read: Jacob Ramsey Siblings: Meet Renee, Aaron and Cole Ramsey

Career

Konsa began his youth career at Charlton Athletic, progressing through their academy and earning recognition as their Young Player of the Year.

He made his senior debut for the club before transferring to Brentford in 2018, where he impressed in the Championship under manager Dean Smith.

In 2019, he followed Smith to Aston Villa, initially helping the club achieve promotion to the Premier League.

At Aston Villa, Konsa has developed into a mainstay in the defence, accumulating over 230 Premier League appearances.

He has contributed goals and consistent performances, helping the team establish itself in the top flight and compete in European competitions.

His form earned him a call-up to the senior England squad, debuting in 2024.

He has since featured regularly for the national team, including at major tournaments.

By 2026, he had become a vice-captain figure at Villa and a trusted centre-back for England.

Accolades

With Aston Villa, Konsa won the UEFA Europa League in the 2025-26 season, marking a major European triumph for the club.

Earlier, he was part of the side that reached the EFL Cup final.

On the international stage, he won the FIFA U-20 World Cup with England in 2017 and has been a runner-up in the UEFA European Championship with the senior team in 2024.

His individual recognition includes being named Charlton Athletic’s Young Player of the Year during his breakthrough period.