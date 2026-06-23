Jacob Ramsey Siblings: Meet Renee, Aaron and Cole Ramsey

Jacob Matthew Decourcey Ramsey is an English professional footballer born on May 28, 2001, in Great Barr, Birmingham.

A versatile and dynamic midfielder known for his technical ability, vision, dribbling, and goal-scoring threat from midfield, he currently plays for Premier League club Newcastle United.

Ramsey rose through the ranks at boyhood club Aston Villa, where he became a key first-team player before securing a high-profile move in 2025.

Of mixed heritage with a Jamaican father and English mother, he has represented England at youth levels, winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Ramsey has an older sister, Renee, who is several years his senior.

His two younger brothers are also footballers who progressed through the Aston Villa academy alongside him.

Aaron Ramsey, a midfielder, graduated from Villa’s youth setup and has gone on to play senior football, including for Burnley.

The youngest brother, Cole Ramsey, continues his development in Aston Villa’s U18s or academy setup as a promising talent.

Also Read: Jacob Murphy Siblings: Get to Know Daniel and Josh Murphy

Career

Ramsey joined Aston Villa’s academy at the age of six and steadily progressed through the youth ranks despite being smaller than many peers in his age group early on.

He supplemented his training with boxing sessions under his father’s guidance to build strength and resilience.

After impressing at youth level and earning the Academy Player of the Season award in 2018–19, he made his senior debut and gradually established himself in the Premier League.

A loan spell at Doncaster Rovers in League One provided valuable first-team experience.

Back at Villa, he broke out as a regular under various managers, contributing key goals and assists, including memorable solo strikes.

His performances earned recognition as a dynamic box-to-box or attacking midfielder.

In August 2025, Ramsey transferred to Newcastle United in a deal worth an initial £39 million plus add-ons, signing a long-term contract.

The move allowed him to join a competitive squad under Eddie Howe, where he has continued to develop his game with regular Premier League and European appearances.

Internationally, he has featured for England youth teams, culminating in success at the U21 level.

Accolades

At Aston Villa, Ramsey was named Academy Player of the Season for 2018–19, followed by Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards in subsequent campaigns.

He also received the Premier League Academy Graduate of the Season recognition.

On the international stage, he won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship with England in 2023.

Additional team honours include the Premier League Cup at U23 level and other youth successes.