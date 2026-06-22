Jacob Murphy Siblings: Get to Know Daniel and Josh Murphy

Jacob Murphy is an English professional footballer who plays as a right winger for Premier League club Newcastle United.

Born on February 24, 1995, in Wembley, London, he is a lifelong Newcastle fan with strong family ties to the North East of England.

Murphy has become a key player for the Magpies, contributing significantly in attack and helping the team secure major honors in recent seasons.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jacob is the identical twin brother of fellow professional footballer Josh Murphy.

The twins were born in London but moved to Norfolk as children, where they both joined Norwich City’s academy at under-12 level and progressed together.

Jacob also has a younger brother named Daniel.

Career

Murphy began his football journey alongside his twin at Norwich City, making his senior debut in the FA Cup in 2014.

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He gained valuable experience through multiple loan spells at clubs including Swindon Town, Southend United, Sheffield Wednesday, and others before securing a permanent move to his boyhood club Newcastle United in 2017.

At Newcastle, he initially faced competition and further loans to West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday but gradually established himself as a reliable squad member.

Under manager Eddie Howe, Murphy’s role expanded, and he enjoyed a career-high season with strong goal and assist tallies.

He has adapted well across various positions on the flanks or in midfield.

In the 2024-25 season, he played a pivotal part in Newcastle’s success, scoring in the EFL Cup semi-final and assisting in the final.

Murphy has represented England at youth levels, including Under-18 and Under-21, while also holding Irish eligibility through his heritage.

Accolades

Murphy’s honors include winning the EFL Cup with Newcastle United in the 2024-25 season, marking the club’s first major domestic trophy in over 70 years.

He was part of the Newcastle side that reached the EFL Cup final as runners-up in 2022-23.

Earlier in his career, he helped Norwich City’s youth team win the FA Youth Cup in 2013.

Individually, Murphy has received recognition such as the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month award for April 2025, following strong performances.