Eberechi Eze Siblings: Getting to Know Ikechi and Chimaechi

Eberechi Oluchi “Ebere” Eze is an English professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal and the England national team.

Born on 29 June 1998 in Greenwich, Greater London, to Igbo Nigerian parents, he is renowned for his exceptional dribbling, creativity, flair on the ball, and ability to score spectacular goals.

A boyhood Arsenal supporter who was released by the club at age 13, Eze overcame multiple rejections in his early career to become one of the most technically gifted midfielders in English football.

He rose through non-league and lower-tier ranks before shining at Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace, where he helped secure major trophies.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Eberechi has two brothers, Ikechi and Chimaechi.

Both brothers have pursued football careers: Ikechi has played for clubs including Aveley and Dartford in non-league, while Chimaechi spent time in Crystal Palace’s academy and under-21 setup before being released.

Career

Eze’s football path began at local clubs and Charlton Athletic’s academy before he was released.

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He joined Queens Park Rangers’ academy and worked his way through the ranks, including loans at non-league sides like Leatherhead and Wycombe Wanderers.

His breakthrough came in the 2019–20 Championship season at QPR, where he scored 14 goals and earned Player of the Year honors.

Crystal Palace signed him for a club-record fee in 2020, and despite an ACL injury setback, he became a key creative force, contributing dozens of goals and assists.

In August 2025, Eze fulfilled a childhood dream by returning to Arsenal in a £67.5 million deal.

He quickly adapted, scoring important goals including a memorable scissor kick against his former club and helping Arsenal win the Premier League title in his debut season.

On the international stage, he earned his senior England debut in 2023 and featured in the Euro 2024 final.

Accolades

With Crystal Palace, Eze won the FA Cup in 2025, scoring the winning goal in the final, and the FA Community Shield.

At Arsenal, he secured the Premier League title in 2025–26 and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

With England, he was a runner-up at the UEFA European Championship in 2024.

Individually, he was named Queens Park Rangers Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year in 2019–20, earned a place in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, and has received recognition for his community work through the PFA Community Champion Award.