Faith Kipyegon Wins Women’s 1500m at Athlos New York, Secures Sh7.7Million Prize

Kenya’s track sensation, Faith Kipyegon, has once again proven her dominance in the 1500m race, securing a remarkable victory at the Athlos New York event. Running in an impressive time of 4:04.79

Not only does this win mark another significant achievement in her decorated career, but it also comes with a huge financial reward. Kipyegon took home $60,000, the largest prize money she has ever won in a single race.

The meet began with Jasmine Camacho-Quinn winning the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.36 seconds, defeating Alaysha Johnson (12.43s) and Olympic Champion Masai Russell (12.44s).

Tsige Duguma from Ethiopia triumphed in the women’s 800m, finishing in 1:57.43, ahead of Kenya’s Mary Moraa, who clocked 1:58.05.

Brittany Brown showcased an impressive performance at the ATHLOS meet, winning the women’s 200m with a time of 22.18 seconds (with a +0.7 m/s wind). This victory comes after her strong second-place finish in the 100m, allowing her to take home a total prize of $85,000. Gabby Thomas, making her return since the Paris Olympics, finished just behind in 22.21 seconds, while Anavia Battle secured third place with a time of 22.34 seconds.

Marileidy Paulino from the Dominican Republic closed her season undefeated in the 400m, winning with a time of 49.59 seconds, followed by Alexis Holmes (49.99s) and Salwa Eid Naser (50.40s).

Marie Josée Ta Lou-Smith from Côte d’Ivoire captured the women’s 100m title with a swift 10.98 seconds, earning her a Tiffany Crown and a $60,000 prize.