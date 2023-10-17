Fake Lawyer Brian Mwenda At DCI Offices for Questioning

Fake lawyer Brian Mwenda Njagi has been arrested.

This is according to Law Society of Kenya President Eric Theuri.

Theuri on Tuesday said evidence against the impersonator pointed at forgery and identify theft.

“Brian Mwenda Njagi is now at DCI. We are going to ensure that he faces the full force of the Law. The evidence gathered so far points to several cases of forgery & identity theft,” he wrote on X.

The LSK president also stated that they were working with investigative authorities to ensure justice is served.

“Further inquiries are ongoing. We are working closely with the DCI team to conduct thorough & extensive investigations. This case will be a deterrent for future masqueraders,” he added.

Many people have been talking about him in the past week.

Kenyans have been sharing their thoughts on social media after it was revealed that Mwenda was pretending to be a lawyer in Kenya.

Some videos of Mwenda in court, where he was making legal arguments and representing clients, have appeared online.

One of the most talked-about parts of this story was the claim that Mwenda won all 26 cases he was involved in.

Many people believed this and thought of him as a hero.

However, Theuri, has rejected the idea that Mwenda won the 26 cases.

They say he is a fake lawyer and should be arrested for pretending to be someone he is not.

Unfortunately, some international media outlets picked up this story without checking the facts.

Opinions are divided. Some are angry with Mwenda for pretending to be a lawyer, but others, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and COTU secretary-general Francis Atwoli, want to protect him.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Mulele Ingonga, has also called on the police to investigate the matter.

