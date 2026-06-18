Families of Gen Z Killed in Pretests to Present Memorial Notice to IG

Families of Gen Z killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests have announced plans for nationwide remembrance activities and peaceful marches on June 25, even as the government moves ahead with a Sh2 billion reparations programme for victims of human rights violations and police brutality.

According to a media invitation issued by families of the victims and human rights activists, relatives of those who died during the demonstrations will on June 18 deliver a notification to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja ahead of the planned memorial events.

The families said they are seeking assurances from the police that participants in the June 25 commemorations will be protected.

“We want assurance from the IG of police that he will protect life and property during the peaceful marches taking place across Kenya on 25th June, 2026. No parent should bury their child because of taking part in a peaceful protest. NO MORE KILLINGS!” the statement said.

The organizers said parents, siblings, relatives and friends of those who lost their lives during the demonstrations will gather in Nairobi and proceed to Parliament Buildings to demand justice and lay flowers in memory of the victims.

The planned events come amid renewed public debate over accountability for deaths and injuries reported during the June 2024 protests against the Finance Bill. The demonstrations, led largely by Gen Z activists, attracted thousands of young people across the country and resulted in clashes between protesters and security agencies.

In the invitation, the families accused security officers of using excessive force during the protests and said many victims were shot while exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

The commemorations are also taking place as a section of Kenyans expresses opposition to the proposed Finance Bill 2026, raising concerns about a possible resurgence of protest activity similar to that witnessed two years ago.

President William Ruto’s administration has allocated Sh2 billion for a reparations framework intended to compensate victims of human rights violations and police brutality linked to public protests.

The government recently received an official compensation framework from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), which is expected to guide the identification of beneficiaries and the processing of compensation claims.