Family Of Late Content Creator Tabitha Gatwiri Reveals Details On Cause Of Death

The family of content creator Tabitha Gatwiri has disclosed new details about the cause of her untimely death.

The information was shared in a statement released late Friday by her industry colleague, Naomi Kuria.

According to the statement, a post-mortem examination revealed that Gatwiri died from suffocation, specifically due to positional asphyxia with brain swelling, medically known as brain edema.

“The late Gatwiri passed on from positional asphyxia with brain oedema,” the statement read.

It often happens when a person’s mouth or nose is blocked, or when their lungs cannot expand fully, making breathing impossible.

The family also announced that further toxicology tests would be conducted to rule out the possibility of poisoning, as investigations continue to provide more clarity.

Arrangements for Gatwiri’s burial are currently underway, and the family is expected to release more details soon.

The passing of Gatwiri, which became public on October 31, left the Kenyan content creation community in deep mourning.

Many prominent figures have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late comedian, sharing heartfelt messages about her life and work.

Close friends revealed that Gatwiri had fallen ill just two days before her passing but remained in high spirits. Screenshots of text messages shared by her industry colleagues show the comedian expressing optimism, with no signs that her health would take a fatal turn.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also expressed his sorrow over Gatwiri’s death, highlighting her passion and ambition.

“She was a young woman determined to change the world for the better with her ideas,” he said. “Our discussions on the State of the Nation and what her generation could achieve were thought-provoking.”

Before her body was discovered, Gatwiri’s brother had become increasingly worried when she did not respond to calls and messages.

His growing concern led him to visit her home, where he tragically found her lifeless.