Family of Rex Masai Seeks Justice Over His Death in Anti-tax Protests 

The family of the late Rex Masai, who was shot during the anti-Finance Bill 2023 protests in Nairobi on June 20, 2024, is now seeking justice.

Maasai died from excessive bleeding after being shot by police, sustaining a fatal wound in his left thigh.

Rex’s father, Chris Pine Odao, an engineer and Siaya County resident recounted the tragic events of the incident.

“On that day, I was on duty within the CBD and left for home in Komarock, Kayole, feeling unwell. I arrived at 3 pm and stayed indoors watching the protests on TV. At around 7 pm, I received a call from my wife, Jillian Mwuyao, crying and saying, Rex is dead. Rex has been shot,” he said.

He told Milimani magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo that his wife and businesswoman Jillian, informed him that Rex had been taken to Bliss Hospital, where his colleagues had rushed him after he was shot.

“We went to the hospital and found Rex’s body, covered in blood. The doctor confirmed he had already passed on from excessive bleeding caused by a bullet wound on his left thigh,” Chris added.

Chris said a police officer in civilian clothes was present at the hospital but refused to identify himself.

“The doctor told us the bullet was still lodged in his body. However, the police claimed we could not move the body to the mortuary as it was a criminal case,” Chris said.

According to the father, Rex, who worked at a casino in Westlands, was with his colleagues when the incident occurred.

His brother, Wesley Joe, a student at ICS College, said; “I was at my friend’s place in Donholm when my mom called me around 8 PM, telling me Rex had been shot. We rushed to Bliss Hospital, but we found him already dead. The doctor told us he had a gunshot wound on his thigh.”

The family waited for hours before police from Central Police Station arrived around midnight to transfer Rex’s body to City Mortuary.

“We had no choice but to accompany them. We left the hospital at 1 am, and the post-mortem was scheduled for the following morning,” Chris said.

On June 21, 2024, the post-mortem was conducted after delays caused by the absence of police officers to witness the procedure.

“It wasn’t until Honorable Sifuna intervened and called the police that they showed up around noon. The post-mortem was conducted by our family doctor and government pathologist Johansen,” Chris said.

The pathologist claimed the bullet had exited Rex’s body, contradicting the earlier statement from Bliss Hospital that it was still lodged.

“The doctor at Bliss Hospital told us the bullet was still lodged in his body, but the pathologist said the bullet exited through the front,” said Chris.

The family moved Rex’s body to Lee Funeral Home with the help of sponsorship from Wavinya Ndeti.

On their part, two police officers, Constable Isaiah Murangiri Duba and Benson Kamau, denied being in the scene where Rex Masai was shot and killed.

Constable Benson Kamau, who is stationed at Central Police Station, recalled his deployment on June 20.

He told magistrate Onsarigo that he reported to work at 5 a.m. and was issued a pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition before being assigned to Museum Hill alongside his colleague, PC Moses Maroa.

According to Kamau, the two officers conducted foot patrols throughout the day, monitoring the area for potential protests.

“There were no protests during our shift,” Kamau told the court.

“We were told to check for protestors, but there was nothing to report. After our shift ended at 6 p.m., I returned my firearm to the armory, had dinner at the officers’ mess, and took an Uber home to Kiambu. I got home around 9 p.m.”

He further said that he had not visited the CBD during that week and denied firing any bullets.

“I did not conceal my face, and I don’t know Rex Masai. I have no idea why my name has been mentioned in this case.”

Corporal Isaiah Murangiri Duba also provided his version of events on his deployment on June 20.

He stated that he reported to Central Police Station at 5 a.m., where he was issued a firearm designed to launch tear gas canisters.

He was then deployed to the KICC area with another officer, PC Were.

“We were on duty at the main entrance to KICC,” said Duba.

“I was in civilian clothing—a khaki trouser, a T-shirt, and a black jacket. Although we could see demonstrators from a distance near the Supreme Court and Parliament, none came close to where we were stationed.”

Duba said that he did not fire any tear gas canisters or bullets during his shift.

“The demonstrators never reached our position, and by 6 p.m., things were calm. We were picked up by a vehicle, returned to the station, and I went home to Ngara.”

Both officers have rejected any accusations of misconduct.

Duba stated, “I don’t know Rex Masai, and I was not near City Mortuary on June 21.”

He said that he continued reporting to work as usual after June 20.

While Duba acknowledged disposing of a previous phone line, he maintained that he had no knowledge of its subsequent use.

“I disposed it off when I stopped using my line but I don’t know where it went to after I removed it from my phone.”