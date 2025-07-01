Family says injured man found in Ruaka identified as Jackson Njuguna, not missing blogger Ndiang’ui Kinyagia

A Kiambu family identified the man found in Ruaka as Jackson Njuguna Wambui, a clothes vendor in the area.

Speaking at Kenyatta National Hospital, where Jackson is receiving medical attention, the family said they had last seen him on Sunday before identifying him in disturbing photos that surfaced online on Tuesday.

The family clarified that Jackson is not Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, the missing blogger, as had been speculated in online conversations.

He had been branded a blogger before he went missing, the family said.

Kinyagia is still missing since June 21 and was linked to the June 25 protests.

This came as the High Court directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to produce missing blogger and activist Kinyagia in court—“whether dead or alive.”

The directive was issued by Justice Chacha Mwita on Tuesday July 1 following a habeas corpus application filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), seeking the urgent production of Kinyagia, who went missing on June 21.

Justice Mwita expressed deep concern over the state’s handling of the matter, stating that DCI officers were the last known individuals to visit Kinyagia’s residence in Kinoo before his disappearance.

“I have heard you and read the pleadings. The DCI officers visited his residence, and they are the only ones who were there when he disappeared,” the judge said.

He questioned the reliability of the state’s account, noting that the caretaker cited by police had not sworn an affidavit and could not be independently verified.

“We need an explanation of where the person is,” Mwita said. “I do not need the IG here. We dont need their drama.”

He directed DCI chief Amin to appear in person before the court on Thursday, July 3.

The court’s order comes amid claims by the state—through a replying affidavit by Sergeant Samuel Itegi of the DCI—that Kinyagia was under investigation for allegedly inciting the public during the Gen Z protests.

Police said they traced his residence, and after failing to find him, broke into the house under Section 60 of the National Police Service Act and seized several personal items, including laptops, mobile phones, and passports.

However, Kinyagia has neither been arrested nor presented in court since.

The matter is expected to return to court on Thursday for further directions.