Joseph Antonio Cartagena, known by his stage name “Fat Joe,” is a renowned New York-born rapper and producer with a net worth of $4 million.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on August 19, 1970, in the South Bronx neighborhood of New York City, Joseph Cartagena’s early life was marked by adversity. Growing up in a challenging and impoverished environment, he turned to a life of crime to support his family. However, it was his introduction to hip-hop music, thanks to his brother, that ignited his true passion.

The D.I.T.C. Crew and Debut Album

In 1992, Cartagena adopted the stage name “Fat Joe da Gangster” and joined the Diggin’ in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C). This phase of his career allowed him to collaborate with various artists, building crucial connections that would later help him establish his record label. His debut album, “Represent,” released in 1993, included the hit single “Flow Joe,” which climbed to the top of the Rap Charts, marking a successful start to his music career.

Collaborations and Rising Success

Fat Joe’s career was significantly shaped by his collaborations with other artists, leading to chart-topping hits. Notably, in 2001, he released the platinum-certified album “Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.),” featuring the hit “What’s Luv?” with Ashanti and Ja Rule. This marked the beginning of a series of successful partnerships, including the iconic “Lean Back” with Remy Ma, a track that achieved widespread recognition and multiple award nominations.

Diversification and Business Ventures

Beyond music, Fat Joe ventured into acting, taking on roles in films like “Scary Movie 3” and “Happy Feet.” He demonstrated versatility by participating in various entrepreneurial endeavors, including ownership of a sneaker store in New York City and hosting the Coca Vision podcast, where he interviews other artists and celebrities.

Fat Joe Net Worth

Fat Joe net worth is $4 million. His career, which began in the early 90s as part of the D.I.T.C Crew, has since led to a successful solo journey and a multitude of accomplishments.

Fat Joe Wife

Fat Joe is married to Lorena Cartagena, and the couple has three children. Despite his significant weight loss over the years, he has chosen to retain his stage name, as changing it would not be a favorable marketing move.

Recent Ventures

In 2022, Fat Joe made headlines by purchasing a custom Rolls Royce Cullinan for a staggering $450,000, showcasing his continued success and financial stability.