Fears Of Injuries, Deaths As Multi Storey Building Collapses In Kahawa West, Nairobi

A search and rescue mission was Sunday morning launched after a multi storey building collapsed in Kahawa West area, Nairobi.

There are fears of deaths or injuries following the morning incident in a densely populated area.

Police said they are not certain if there were people trapped under the rubble after the incident.

Locals had detected the weakness in the building and had mobilized residents to evacuate, police said.

The locals even took videos of the about seven storey tumbling. The video showed the residents warn those near there to move away moments before it came down amid screams.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said the residents had been evacuated from the house.

He said if any, those affected declined to heed advice to move out.

“They knew it was weak and had been told to move out. We are searching if there is anyone therein,” he said.

He added they had sent teams to the site to help in searching and rescuing for anyone who may be trapped.

Most residents had moved out with their belongings.

Multi agency teams were sent to the area for the mission.