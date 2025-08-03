Felicitas Rombold, born on May 24, 1988, is a 37-year-old German model, academic, and psychotherapist who has gracefully balanced fame with intellectual pursuit. Known widely as the wife of renowned actor Daniel Brühl, she is more than just a celebrity partner—Felicitas has carved out her own impressive path in both fashion and academia.

Felicitas Rombold Age 37 years old as of 2025 Date of Birth May 24, 1988 Place of Birth Germany Zodiac Sign Gemini

Early Life

Rombold was discovered by the Mia Model Agency in Munich shortly after high school. Her striking looks quickly made her a sought-after name on the runway and in fashion magazines. She even graced the Broadway stage, showcasing her versatility beyond the modeling world. However, despite her success in fashion and entertainment, Rombold’s true passion lay in psychology and academic research.

Academic Journey and Career Growth

After completing her B.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Potsdam in 2008, she worked as a research assistant at the same university. From 2008 to 2011, she pursued a Master’s in Psychology at Eberhard Karls University of Tübingen. In 2011, she joined Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin as a research investigator, studying stress in agoraphobic patients and their therapists.

Rombold’s academic journey reached a new height in 2013 when she began her Ph.D. in Psychology at the Freie Universität Berlin. Alongside this, she also earned a degree in psychotherapy from the Humboldt University of Berlin’s Institute of Psychotherapy (ZPHU) in 2016. Her commitment to research and mental health education has made her a respected figure in Germany’s academic circles.

Love Story with Daniel Brühl

Felicitas met Daniel Brühl in 2010, marking the beginning of a quiet but enduring romance. At the time, Daniel had recently ended a long-term relationship, and their connection was immediate. While Felicitas often accompanies her husband to red carpet events, she is known for maintaining a low profile and valuing her privacy.

Her presence in Brühl’s life has been transformative. The actor has publicly credited her with helping him manage the pressures of fame and navigate media attention with more confidence. Despite their visibility, the couple has been successful in shielding their private life from public scrutiny.

Family Life

In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Anton Hanno. His birth marked a temporary pause in Rombold’s academic pursuits. However, she resumed her Ph.D. work the following year while also practicing as a psychotherapist. The family is known to be deeply private, with Rombold avoiding social media and rarely making public statements. This discretion has allowed her to provide a grounded and secure upbringing for her son.

Felicitas Rombold Age

Felicitas Rombold, born on May 24, 1988, is a 37-year-old.

Also Read: Josh Meloy Age, Biography, Career, And Family Life