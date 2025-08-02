Josh Meloy Age, Biography, Career, And Family Life

Josh Meloy is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on December 5, 1993, in Oklahoma, USA. A country music artist known for his authentic sound and heartfelt lyrics, Meloy’s musical journey began in his late teens and has since evolved into a full-fledged career marked by emotional storytelling and grassroots success.

Josh Meloy Age 31 years as of 2025 Date of Birth December 5, 1993 Place of Birth Oklahoma, USA Zodiac Sign Sagittarius

Early Life

Although he initially gravitated toward sports, Meloy’s passion shifted toward music while attending Oklahoma State University. At 19, he picked up a guitar and started songwriting, laying the foundation for what would become a thriving music career. His breakout came with performances across Oklahoma and Texas, winning hearts with his original, emotionally rich country sound.

In May 2020, he released his debut album Oklahoma, a collection of tracks written over five years and recorded independently at his home. The album reflects his raw talent and commitment to sincerity in his music. Today, Josh continues to perform across the U.S., with a growing fan base that appreciates both his voice and his vision.

Josh Meloy’s Appearance

Josh Meloy stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and is often described as having a rugged, approachable appearance. With a few tattoos, a welcoming smile, and a fit build, he embodies the down-to-earth spirit of country music. His look complements his authentic stage presence and connection with fans.

Josh Meloy’s Wife

Josh Meloy is married to Marque Renee Meloy. The couple tied the knot on January 3, 2020, in a ceremony that reflected their calm and classic style. They share a daughter named Josie Meloy, whose arrival has added new depth to their family life. Josh often expresses the importance of his family in shaping his personal and professional journey.

What Is Josh Meloy’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Josh Meloy’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. His income streams include album sales, streaming platforms, live performances, merchandise, and endorsements. Despite his financial achievements, he maintains a humble lifestyle centered on family, creativity, and continuous improvement of his craft.

Josh Meloy Age

