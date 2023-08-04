State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei Warns of Crooks Defrauding Gov’t Officials Using His Name

State House chief of staff Felix Koskei has expressed concern over criminal elements extorting money from public servants using his name.

On Friday, Koskei, who also serves as Head of the Public Service, released a statement in which he claimed that the “crooks” have been roaming around government offices taunting senior civil workers in exchange for monetary favors.

Koskei went on to say that the con artists have been picking on poor Kenyans looking for employment and government services.

He asked the heads of parastatals, principal secretaries, and cabinet secretaries to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities for action.

“It has regrettably come to my attention that unscrupulous criminal elements are moving from one government office to the next intimidating state officials and extorting money in my name,” he said.

“I call upon Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and CEOs of state corporations to be wary of these crooks and promptly report them to the appropriate authorities for swift action.”

He issued a warning, threatening severe punishment for anyone connected to the fraud.

“The era of criminals taking advantage of gullible Kenyans seeking jobs and government services by misusing names of senior state officials is long gone, and firm action will be taken against these elements,” he added.

Koskei took over from Joseph Kinyua as Head of Public Service in October following President William Ruto’s election.

