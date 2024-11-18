FGM still big threat to life of girl child – Women Reps

Women Representatives visiting Kisii Monday said Female Genital Mutilation still constitutes a big threat to the general wellbeing of the girl child.

The war against the vice, the leaders observed, was far from being won calling for sustained efforts in addressing the problem.

“Beyond public utterances made from forums like this, let’s increase surveillance in the villages so that we can bring this to an end,” Donya Toto asked villagers at Gesieka area in Kitutu Chache North in Kisii.

Migori Woman Rep Fatuma Mohamed said FGM leaves scars that haunt girls into their adulthood.

She fingered women as the main perpetrators of the vice and asked for increased surveillance to help check on the culprits.

Cynthia Muge, Embu Woman Rep, asked for men to stop rolling girls for sex.

Nominated senator Essy Okenyuri, weighed in calling out on men to join the bandwagon of those voicing their disapproval against citcuscing girls.

Nyamira County MP Jerusha Momanyi, on her part asked parents to end the stigma and abuse against girls who have not undergone the cut.

“The world has changed, let’s change with it, we cannot afford to lag behind, “she said.

She also asked security agencies to step up surveillance against drug abuse among youth.

At least 50 tri-cycles and 20 wheelchairs were distrubuted during the function.

Toto said women continue to bear the brunt of Gender Based Violence (GBV) particularly in contexts like FGM, which can lead to tragic outcomes such as death or unwanted pregnancies among young girls.

“FGM is a harmful practice that violates women’s rights and contributes to their marginalization in society,” she said.

Also in attendance were Naomy Wako, Lisa Chelule, Leah Sankale and Rebbeca Tongei.