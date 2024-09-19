FIA Clears McLaren’s Rear Wing Amid Red Bull Concerns

Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, has confirmed that McLaren’s rear wing complies with regulations, following concerns raised by rival team Red Bull.

The issue arose after television footage from last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix appeared to show McLaren’s rear wing flexing on the straight.

An FIA spokesperson stated that McLaren passed all required tests regarding bodywork flexibility and was within the rules.

The FIA is currently reviewing data from the Baku race and considering any potential changes for future races.

McLaren also defended their car, with a spokesperson saying it is fully compliant with all deflection tests and regulations.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who won the Baku race, dismissed the controversy, saying, “It’s legal. We get tested a lot and it passes.”

Red Bull, currently leading the championship with Max Verstappen, has not commented on the issue.

Verstappen has seen a drop in performance recently, while McLaren drivers Piastri and Lando Norris have secured three wins in the past five races, closing the gap in the standings.

The debate focuses on F1 rules requiring aerodynamic components to remain rigid. McLaren’s rear wing was seen flexing at high speeds, potentially reducing drag and increasing straight-line speed.

However, the FIA reiterated that any car passing all tests is in full compliance with the rules.

The FIA continues to monitor bodywork flexibility and reserves the right to request modifications or introduce regulatory changes if needed.

This comes after similar concerns raised by Red Bull about McLaren’s and Mercedes’ front wings, which were also deemed legal.