Fire Razes Dormitory at Uhuru Secondary in Nairobi

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at Uhuru Secondary School, Nairobi.

Two dormitories housing 105 form three students were burnt down in the incident on Sunday September 8 morning.

This was as the students woke up for their breakfast and proceed to other church services.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in the incident but no life was involved.

Police and the school management said all students were accounted for after the fire had been contained.

A fire engine from the county government responded to the scene and managed to contain the spread of the fire.

The incident comes in the wake of a wave of fire incidents so far reported in the country in Isiolo Girls, Kagonye Secondary and Njia Boys.

The causes of the incidents is yet to be establish but police suspect arson.

Elsewhere, a fire broke out at the Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri and killed 21 pupils. At least 25 others are admitted in hospitals with multiple burns following the Thursday night incident.

Police are investigating the incident.

The identification process of the bodies started Monday at the Naromoru Level Four Hospital Mortuary amid protests from the parents of lack of communication from authorities.

Police are among others investigating the electric fault and arson.

They want to establish if there were elements of omission and commission that led to the deaths and destruction.

A number of persons of interest have been lined up for grilling after the autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday September 10, police said.

They include the school matron, security and owners.